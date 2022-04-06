TUPELO • Lee County Master Gardeners aren't very happy with Mr. Weatherman right now.
He's predicting a low of 36 on Saturday – the day the gardeners are hosting their annual plant sale.
"We may have to go old-school and move all the plants out of the greenhouse on Saturday morning," said Donna Tucker, chairman of the sale. "But we'll have it, rain or shine."
The plant sale will be held Saturday, April 9, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Mississippi State University/Lee County Extension office at 5338 Cliff Gookin Blvd. in Tupelo. The after-sale is April 11 and 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.
The group didn't host the sale in 2020 because of COVID-19. Last year, the number of people able to shop at one time was limited to help promote social distancing.
"We're not doing that this year," Tucker said. "It will be a regular sale."
Tucker noted this year's sale is a bit earlier in the month than normal.
"We usually have it the third Saturday in April, but that's Easter weekend, so we went a week earlier, and that still makes the sale about two weeks earlier than usual," she said. "A lot of our plants will be smaller. A week or two can make a big difference when thing are coming up."
Some of the annuals that will be available include coleus, impatiens, begonias, daturas, angel trumpets, marigolds and succulents.
Perennials include hostas, phlox, butterfly weed, milkweed, wild geraniums, mums and cardinal flowers.
They'll also offer some tomatoes, peppers and herbs.
"We bring a lot of stuff from our houses on Saturday morning," Tucker said, like native plants, red buckeye trees and flowering quince.
Fairy gardens and mixed pots will also be available for purchase.
Most plants will range from $2 to $10 in price, with some being a bit more. Mixed pots will sell for between $20 and $60. Only checks and cash will be accepted.
Kay Johnson, a Master Gardener volunteer who has been working in the greenhouse to get plants ready for the sale, said when she was a newbie, she was fascinated by the different gardeners who had their own specialties.
"Some were into vines, some liked moss," she said. "The group we have now is a good mix of retirees and younger folks. We could still use more men, though."