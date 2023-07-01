Although there are native hydrangeas, most were introduced to the American landscapes from Japan in the 1750s. Unlike kudzu, another import from Japan, hydrangeas have been a welcome addition to our gardens.
Many types of hydrangeas are available for planting with new varieties being introduced frequently. The most well known are probably the Bigleaf or French hydrangeas with the blue or pink mophead flowers. The color of the flower is dependent on the pH of the soil. Homeowners who buy a beautiful blue flowered plant may be surprised when the blooms are pink the following season. Another Bigleaf hydrangea is the lace cap variety with flowers that are flat, rather than a conical shape. Bigleaf varieties usually grow from 3 to 6 feet tall, although much larger plants can be seen in old homeplaces. Plant Bigleaf hydrangeas in partial shade, preferably with morning sun.
Panicle hydrangeas are another popular variety grown in our area. This species can get very big and unlike the Bigleaf, this variety grows well in the sun. Changing the pH does not alter the flower color. Blooms may start out white and then turn to a pink later in the season. Limelight is an example of this strain.
One of our native hydrangeas is the Oakleaf. A trip to Pickwick reveals this native in full bloom on the banks of the Tennessee River. These hydrangeas make wonderful additions to the home landscape, preferring some shade. A special bonus of this variety is the beautiful reddish bronze fall foliage.
Another native is the smooth variety. Annabelle, which can get quite large, is a familiar type enjoyed in the South. Blooms of this plant start out white then turn to green later. Plant in full sun or partial shade but the plants bloom more profusely in the sun.
Correct pruning often determines whether the plant will bloom or not. Know what type of hydrangea you have. Bigleaf and Oakleaf hydrangeas bloom on old wood. Because of the freeze we had last December, most of these varieties are not blooming this year. Prune these varieties shortly after blooming.
Smooth and panicle varieties bloom on new wood. For more vigorous growth and stronger stems, cut these back in late winter or early spring.
For more information on planting, fertilizing, watering and choosing the best varieties for our area, contact your local MSU Extension office and ask for publication number 2574.
MERRELL ROGERS, a Master Gardener, is a trained volunteer with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. For gardening questions, call the Help Center at (662) 620-8280 in Lee County or (866) 920-4678 outside Lee County and leave a message.