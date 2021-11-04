CORINTH • Every pastor needs a pastor, and from time to time, every pastor needs a place to get away … be still … recharge.
The Reverend Ginger Jones Holland of Corinth said she felt God calling her to create just such a place. Crossroads Prayer Retreat, on 160 rural, rolling acres near Pickwick, is the result.
The property, donated to Crossroads by a Corinth family, is a patchwork of newly mowed fields and bottle-green woodlots. Near the entrance, a grove of oak trees separates a cluster of small, Amish-built cabins from the “worship barn,” which is still under construction. The three-story, 12,000-square-foot wooden structure overlooks a gleaming lake. The view is swoon-worthy.
“I feel God all over this place,” Holland said. “He’s here. My hope is that people can come here and feel the presence of the Lord and know that he cares and loves them.”
60-year-old Holland knows firsthand how the demands of ministry can wear the spirit down. She and her husband, Wade, are both ordained United Methodist ministers who have spent a lifetime meeting the needs of congregants.
“I’ve been in ministry since I was 24 years old,” she said. “And I know how hard it can be on ministers and their families. A lot of people get hurt by churches. I’ve seen a lot of brokenness among pastors and their families.”
Holland said an active and sometimes overwhelming life in ministry has taught her to see the work through a different viewfinder.
“We’re so stressed, and our culture rewards busy people,” she said. “But there’s a difference between ‘success’ and real fruit. God has called me to love pastors and their families and to remind them that it’s not a job; it’s a calling.”
Holland’s own sense of calling took an unexpected turn four years ago, when she left her seven-year-long pastorate with Cornerstone United Methodist Church in Tupelo to begin working on the retreat. She said the move was in response to a not-so-subtle “nudge.”
“I believe God speaks to us,” she said. “The Lord was telling me to get out of the boat. I left the security of the institutional church and a steady salary. It hasn’t been easy, but Wade and I have never been happier.”
Before the worship barn was erected, even before the land underneath it was donated to Crossroads, Holland said she could sense the possibilities.
“I’d come out here and walk the land,” she said. “I’d pray, ‘Lord, if you will put this in my hand I will steward it for you.’ I think there’s going to be a lot of healing — physical, emotional, and spiritual — in this place.”
Holland said while Crossroads is a prayer retreat, the vision for its work is not purely spiritual.
“It’s multi-layered,” she said. “The Lord has shown me how important it is for ministers to be healthy in body, mind, and spirit. A garden and a greenhouse will be an integral part of the retreat. We have to figure out how to reconnect body and spirit in a holistic way.”
Work on the worship barn is slow and expensive, and Holland is relying on volunteers and donations to get the structure finished. But in the meantime, Cornerstone is hosting small-scale retreats in the cluster of finished cabins. She said the construction delays have taught her a valuable lesson.
“I’ve learned since I started that this is not about the big crowds and just getting it done,” she said. “It’s about ‘stopping for the one.’ That’s what Jesus did. I’m able to love the ‘little groups.’ I can minister in deep ways to them now.”
Holland said Crossroads is faith-based, but she wants all kinds of people to come and experience it.
“I want people who don’t know the Lord to come here,” she said. “Because you can’t help but know he’s here. You can’t miss the presence of the Lord in this place.”