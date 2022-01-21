“I will run until I can’t run.”
That simple mantra has kept Jennifer Jefcoat of Corinth moving forward since her running career began back in 2013, when the now-44-year-old Missouri native laced up her shoes for her very first race.
“It was the Corinth Coke Run,” she said. “It was a 10K. I was so slow, but I loved it.”
After that race, Jefcoat was hooked. The next year, she finished her first half-marathon. Since then, she’s logged 12 full marathons, four 31-milers (50K), one 50-miler, one 62-miler (100K), and in 2019, an astounding 100-mile race.
“My limit is 100,” she said with a smile. “Don’t ask me to do 101. I’m satisfied.”
Jefcoat was introduced to running in 2013 through the Corinth-based “Lunatic Fringe” running club, led by Kenneth Williams. Jefcoat, who has been the children’s minister at First Baptist Church in Corinth since 2009, said she was looking for a way to reduce the stress of her demanding job; running was just the ticket.
“I run so I can keep up with my kids in ministry,” she said with a laugh. “It’s an outlet — a way to connect with God and be a better mom, wife, and minister. And I love the running community; it’s like a family.
Jefcoat said while ministry is soul-nourishing work, it is also demanding in ways that outsiders looking in might not recognize.
“Ministry is tough,” she said. “We carry the weight of being leaders of the flock. We don’t always hear the angel choir singing, and we don’t sit around in our offices drinking coffee all day. You have to find a way to cope.”
Running fits nicely with the Bible’s teachings about the body-soul connection, Jefcoat said.
“Our body is a temple,” she said. “When we realize that our body belongs to God, and it’s just on loan to us, we take better care of it. We all need to claim our health more than we do, and we all need to find something that keeps us healthy mentally, spiritually, and physically.”
Running, especially longer distances, has helped Jefcoat reach deeper levels of spiritual insight.
“I’ve had so many worshipful moments on the road,” she said. “I’ve learned so much about myself. Sometimes, I’ll just stop and have a good cry.”
Daily runs, early in the morning, help Jefcoat “set her intentions” for the day, she said.
“I run every morning, even when there are so many excuses not to,” she said. “It just sets the mood for the day, and it helps me deal with my anxiety. Some days, it takes 6 miles, and some days it takes 10 for me to realize I’m okay.”
While she’s grateful for being “okay,” Jefcoat is always pushing for that next level of excellence as a runner. These days she has set her sights on a new goal: to qualify for and compete in the prestigious Boston Marathon.
“Boston is about speed,” she said. “I met my distance goals; now my goal is to be a fast runner. Three hours and fifty minutes is the cutoff for a female of my age to qualify for Boston. If I make it to Boston, it’ll be because God allowed me.”
Jefcoat has already qualified for the highly selective Chicago Marathon, which she will run in Oct. 2022, and she is a mere 10 minutes away from qualifying for Boston. She said the reward of running can always be found in the push to the next level.
“You get the ‘runner’s high’ when you realize you’ve conquered your last goal,” she said. “It isn’t about being faster than someone else; it’s about pushing yourself to your limit. It’s about setting a goal that scares you, and Boston still scares me.”
Whether it’s in a race with elite athletes, or alone on an early morning training exercise, Jefcoat said she loves every run.
“I’m grateful every time I can run,” she said. “I pray that I never take it for granted. And I’ve always prayed that my running would not be in vain. If I can inspire one person, I’ll continue to run as long as God will allow me.”