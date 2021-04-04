ICC Films
to host screening
FULTON - ICC Films will host a film screening, "A Night With Rising Stars," Tuesday at the W.O. Benjamin Fine Arts Center Auditorium on the Fulton Campus.
The doors will open at 6 p.m. for students to walk the red carpet and have their pictures made (optional). Dress can be formal or casual.
The screening of the two films will begin at 7 p.m. “Ruby,” which was written by Jade Keaton of Tupelo and directed by Charlie Wright of Pontotoc, stars Annaka Langley of Houston and Ashlyn Holcomb of Fulton. “Mississippi Minute” stars Ryan Perich of Saltillo and Patrick Gallagher (Los Angeles, Calif.) from “Night at the Museum.”
The event is free to the public, and concessions will be available for purchase. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
For more information, contact Morgan Cutturini, ICC Films sponsor, at (662) 862-8167 or email mscutturini@iccms.edu.
ICC students to compete
for Most Beautiful
FULTON - About 40 contestants will compete for the title of Itawamba Community College’s Most Beautiful 2021, April 22, at 7 p.m. at the W.O. Benjamin Fine Arts Center auditorium at the Fulton Campus.
They include McKinley Dean, Miranda Paige Flippo, Lauren Wickline, all of Aberdeen; Carli Cole, Kailey Cox, Sydney Elkin, Hailey Anna Page, all of Amory; Reagan Kuykendall of Belmont; Elisabeth “Reese” Frady of Columbus; Samantha Sharp of Corinth; Makenzie Hamilton of Ecru; Lillie Grace Burton of Eupora; Brianna Faith Grice, Abigail McDaniel, both of French Camp; Ashton Bryan, Madison Collins, Grace Wiginton, all of Fulton; Kella Brooke O’Brian of Golden; Sydney Duggar of Guntown; Haley Makamson of Houston; McKenzie Stamper of Mantachie; Isabella Lynn Graves, Cassie Harville, Sydney Scribner, all of Mooreville; Gracie Minich of Nettleton; Alexis Faith Kent of New Albany; Morgan Lee, Lydia Walker, both of Olive Branch; Kinley Lindsay of Oxford; Brianna Ball, Mabry Chamblee, Abbey Montgomery, Anna Claire Warren, all of Pontotoc; Kenndie Kiarra Gamble, Leah Irwin, both of Saltillo; A’jalauh Caldwell of Sherman; Lauren Mitchell of Smithville; Olivia Boykin of Steens; and Makenzie Tate of Tupelo.
Tickets, which are $10, are available for purchase at www.iccms.edu/tickets.
The event is sponsored by the ICC Travel Tribe.
For more information, email Jessi Stevenson at jpstevenson@iccms.edu or Dr. Edana Nail at elnail@iccms.edu.