AMORY • Last Tuesday night, the parish hall of St. Helen’s Catholic Church in Amory thrummed with the tribal sound of hand drums: congas, djembes, bongos, tambourines – even a cowbell – as members of the Amory Drumming Circle settled in to get their groove on.
Nancy Camp, a retired speech pathologist and current member of the choir at St. Helen’s, is the group facilitator. She said drumming is a way to connect more deeply, both with herself and with others.
“It’s a way to build community,” she said. “And it’s a way to get my insides out there that’s different from talking. You can let your emotions out.”
Camp said a trip to the local library gave the group its start.
“A friend and I went to the Amory Library in February of last year to hear a presentation on drumming,” she said. “It was led by a music professor at MSU, and he brought this whole entourage of drummers with him.”
Camp said the event turned out to be more participatory, and more fun, than she expected.
“They brought all kinds of things – drums, hooves – everything you could think of,” she said. “The instructor said, ‘Pick out an instrument and circle up.’ Every so often he’d tell us to swap. It was so much fun. When it was over, we thought, ‘We can do that!’”
Although COVID-19 slowed the group down in their earliest days, now the group is meeting regularly. “Finding its rhythm,” is how the members of the Amory drumming group described it.
“You can get as into it as you want,” she said. “If you want, you can ‘holler out’ or you can sing or do whatever. If you’ve got a little bell you can get up and dance. It’s just holistic, spiritual fun.”
As the group facilitator, Camp said the goal is not technical precision, but rather a heightened state of awareness.
“You get into it with your mind, your body, your spirit,” she said. “It can just take you away. Some people have their eyes closed. They’re in the zone and it’s just beautiful. And the music we make! It’s so fantastic.”
Camp said the benefits of drumming extend “beyond the circle.”
“You can take what we do here and take it home,” she said. “If you’re sad, you can drum it out. If you’re mad, you can drum it out. Whatever it is, drumming makes you feel better.”
Camp said the sessions are open to the public, and the skill level is varied.
“It’s not just people from St. Helen’s,” she said. “And the bar is really low. Someone keeps the beat and we’ll start with a simple pattern and start adding layers. It’s not about learning technique; we’re just drumming. It’s for us to have fun and feel better.”
Once the groove gets going, it can be intoxicating, Camp said.
“It’s kind of euphoric,” she said. “This last session, I just forgot and let myself go for a few seconds. I just think, ‘Golly, we’re doing this together! We’re one and we’re united. I can’t believe it!”
Retired newspaper editor Chris Wilson of Amory plays a set of Ricky Ricardo-style blond-wood conga drums whenever the group gets together. Like Camp, she said drumming is good for the whole person.
“It just floats into it all: heart, mind, body and soul,” she said. “It’s peaceful. It does something to your endorphins. You can come in tired; maybe you have a lot going on at the house. Maybe you almost didn’t come. But you get in here and it changes your energy.”
Wilson said some evidence suggests drumming is even good for the immune system.
“Maybe we should all wear a mask and carry a drum,” she said with a chuckle.
Wilson said there are good reasons why drumming connects so powerfully with people.
“It’s ancient,” she said. “It’s tribal. They say you connect with it because it’s like your own heartbeat. When you hear the beat, it’s like Mother Earth calling. There’s something really zen-like about it.”
When the group gets in sync and the rhythm flows, the experience goes beyond words, Wilson said.
“It’s about vibration,” she said. “You don’t have to talk, and everybody seems connected.”