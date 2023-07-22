I’m beyond being frustrated. I’ve spent too many hours this week wrestling with a technical internet connection problem. I’ve downloaded apps, read instructions, searched online, and called a global 24/7 help line. Patti says I should have stopped trying to DIY and called the Geek Squad days ago.

STEPHEN THOMPSON has been creating tasteful interiors in north Mississippi since 1975. Find him on Facebook through Designer Connection or email stephen2816@mac.com.

