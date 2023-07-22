I’m beyond being frustrated. I’ve spent too many hours this week wrestling with a technical internet connection problem. I’ve downloaded apps, read instructions, searched online, and called a global 24/7 help line. Patti says I should have stopped trying to DIY and called the Geek Squad days ago.
What’s this venting got to do with decorating? Easy: When faced with an unfamiliar situation — one that requires an unusual skill set to complete — it’s best to acknowledge one’s limitations and ask for help. Here’s a simple decorating story that illustrates this point.
Decades ago, an antiques shop owner wanted to transform her home’s decor by painting her living room walls a striking, dramatic color. After carefully examining the numerous colors of her living room’s fabrics, area rug and accessories, I picked for her a rich, very saturated color, long before jewel tones ever became popular.
After she purchased gallons of the paint and moved everything out of her living room, she started painting. Just minutes later she stopped and called me. Our conversations over the next 24 hours went something like this:
“Stephen, I’ve started painting but I really don’t like this color. Are you sure this is the right color?”
“Yes ma’am, it’s the right color. You’ve just begun. I imagine you’re nervous because the new color looks a lot different from the one you’re covering. Keep on painting.”
A couple of hours later the phone rings. “Stephen, I’ve covered all the old paint and I still don’t like this color. Are you sure it’s the right one?”
“Yes ma’am, you’ve only applied one paint coat. Some of your original color is still bleeding through, so you’re not seeing the finished color yet. Go ahead and give your walls a second coat.”
A couple of hours later the phone rings. “Stephen, I’ve painted a second coat. I really don’t like this color. Are you sure this is the right color?”
“Yes ma’am, let the second coat dry — it will look a lot different in the morning.”
The next morning the store’s phone rang. “Stephen, the second coat is dry. I’ve spent a lot of money and time painting and I really don’t like this color!”
“Ma’am, have you put your furnishings, your furniture, area rug, and accessories back in place yet, and have you hung your paintings on your walls?”
“No, I’m too upset.”
“I want you to trust me. Go ahead and put everything back in place … then call me again.”
An hour later the phone rings…“Stephen, you were right. It is the right color, and it’s beautiful. I LOVE it!”
Professionals (whether in technical services or in interior design) solve problems because a) they can achieve the end result you want b) they know all the necessary steps and c) they can communicate what you can expect as projects move from start to finish. When you’re faced with a problem that makes you doubt your own abilities, don’t waste your time. Ask for help.
Live well — live in beauty!
STEPHEN THOMPSON has been creating tasteful interiors in north Mississippi since 1975. Find him on Facebook through Designer Connection or email stephen2816@mac.com.