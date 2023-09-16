As you'll notice, the name of the Living section has been changed to Culture.
This change is one that I'm excited about and that I believe best reflects the content you'll find inside the section. "Culture" is a word that encompasses the customs, arts, social institutions and achievements of a community, and that's what we want to celebrate in the pages ahead.
Mississippi is known worldwide for its contributions to food, music, literature, film, sports and more — or, to sum it up in a word, culture.
And it all starts in the small towns and cities we call home.
When I think of my mission as a journalist, I often return to a quote from former Daily Journal publisher George McLean:
"It is the responsibility of the people of Mississippi to raise the level — economically, educationally, spiritually and otherwise — of all the people of Mississippi. There's nobody else who's going to come in here and do it for us."
As the Culture section's editor, I'll seek to highlight Mississippians doing just that, continuing the great legacy the Daily Journal has built.
Framed Daily Journal articles hang proudly on the walls of restaurants and businesses across the region, and who doesn't have a few newspaper clippings in a scrapbook or drawer in their home? Whether it's a family member's obituary, a photograph of your child winning a spelling bee or feature about your church's anniversary, the Daily Journal has been here for more than 150 years to tell your stories.
It still means something to have your story told by the local newspaper, and as citizens and readers of Northeast Mississippi, I view the Culture section as your section. Its purpose is to share stories that matter to you.
If you know someone making important contributions, no matter how small, to the culture of our community — someone with an interesting job or hobby, someone with a unique story that deserves to be told — let me know. We want to share those stories. It's our culture, and yours.