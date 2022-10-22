BARBERINO-TAVERNELLE, Tuscany • There’s a big difference between a tour host and a tour guide. A tour guide goes through rigorous training for a particular city, region, or institution. They do a deep dive into history, dates, personalities, and minute details into towns and locales such as Florence, Italy. The detailed comprehension required to become certified is amazing and the depth of knowledge these guides possess once training is completed is impressive.

ROBERT ST. JOHN is a restaurateur, chef and author.

 

