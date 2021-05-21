TUPELO • Owen McCullough is 54 years old and he’s still a Boy Scout.
He and his family moved to Tupelo in October, when McCullough became the new Scout executive and CEO for the Yocona Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA).
The Portland, Oregon, native and Eagle Scout said he grew up around Scouting and has been involved with it all his life.
“My dad was the assistant Scoutmaster for troop 377 in Portland,” he said. “I grew up in Scouting. I loved the camping, the outdoors, the challenges. But it never occurred to me as a kid what I was really getting out of it.”
Long before it became his paid vocation, McCullough was working with Scouts. He said the timing of his first campout as a leader was fortuitous.
“The first camp I worked was Spirit Lake Camp, on the side of Mt. Saint Helens,” he said. “That was in the summer of ‘79. In May of 1980, it blew up.”
He meant that literally. On May 18, 1980, the eruption of nearby Mount St. Helens destroyed the camp.
Owen started working with the BSA in Portland in 1993. In ‘94 he married his wife, Julia. Their three high school- and college-age children are all involved in Scouting as well.
Owen’s career in Scouting has exposed his family to a variety of landscapes and cultures: from Portland, Oregon, to Boulder, Colorado, to the Florida Keys, to Cimarron, New Mexico, where Owen worked at Philmont — the BSA’s 140,000-acre ranch in the Sangre de Cristo range of the Rocky Mountains.
He said life on the ranch, where 11,000 staff members and 25,000 Scouts arrive annually, was a great experience for his whole family.
“It was very ‘Norman Rockwell,’” he said. “The wranglers would be the first to arrive. They’d round up the horses who’d been wintering in the high country. The police would shut everything down while 350 horses thundered through town. It was quite a backyard.”
Before moving to Mississippi, the McCulloughs lived in the Fort Worth metroplex, where Owen worked at the BSA’s headquarters. He said the move to Mississippi confirmed that some Southern stereotypes have a basis in reality.
“It’s a tough place to diet,” he said with a laugh. “We’ve lived in Texas and Florida, but they’re not really the South. I now understand Southern hospitality. It truly means something here.”
McCullough said from the very start, people here were reaching out to him and his family.
“Right from the moment we got here,” he said. “I’ve seen that people have this incredible desire to connect. We’ve had more people stop by and say ‘hello’ since we’ve lived here than we did in the seven years we lived in Texas.”
Wherever he has been, McCullough said he has always seen his work as a family affair and more than just a vocation.
“It’s been a family adventure,” he said. “I envy my kids. I chose to work in Scouting because it’s a mission-driven organization. In fact, professional scouts will often talk about where they’ve been ‘called.’ That’s the mindset; that it’s a calling.”
McCullough said he sees Scouting as a place where young people can express their own faith and develop greater respect for those of other faiths.
“We’re faith-based but nonsectarian,” he said. “As faith communities, we have so much in common. We want to help young people gain an appreciation for people of other faiths. We’re here to erase lines, not to draw them.”
McCullough said the familiar “12 Laws of Scouting” highlight the role of faith in scouting’s ethos.
“It says ‘a Scout is trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean, and reverent,’” he said. “People sometimes ask why ‘reverent’ is at the end of the list. It’s because it supports everything else. It’s a cornerstone of Scouting.”
Over his years in Scouting, McCullough said he has witnessed a cultural shift away from Scouting’s emphasis on character-building and faith.
“I see the decline in church, and it makes me sad,” he said. “Because what I see in church is values, and that’s why I do what I do. I work for a values-based organization with a code of conduct and rules to live by. When I see those cornerstones being torn down, it’s so discouraging.”
In spite of those cultural shifts, McCullough said he is proud to work for an organization where those principles still matter.
“Scouting is a great organization,” he said. “It helps develop great leaders, both men and women. There’s no denying the results of Scouting. We’re pushing back, and we want to be there because we want everyone to have a Scouting experience.”