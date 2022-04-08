IUKA • As Holy Week approaches, the Rev. Nicholas “Nick” Phillips of Iuka will have a lot of plates spinning.
Phillips, who for a time was a religion columnist for the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, splits his time between practicing law and being a minister in the Presbyterian church (PCUSA).
Phillips has been an attorney for 33 years. For the last 18 of those, he has also been the minister at New Hope Presbyterian Church in Biggersville. Recently, he helped form the Church of Our Savior, a “new worshiping community” of Presbyterians who meet in the former Episcopalian church in downtown Iuka.
Phillips said the new congregation meets in a pre-Civil War Carpenter Gothic structure once slated for demolition.
“They were going to tear it down and move it to Water Valley to replace the church that got blown away by the tornado,” he said. “A group of local citizens bought it and formed a foundation for the purpose of preserving it. It’s a beautiful building, and we really enjoy it.”
Members of both of Phillip’s congregations will celebrate this Sunday with the “Liturgy of the Palms,” followed by the more somber observances of Maundy Thursday and Good Friday during Holy Week. Phillips said the formal, liturgical style of these services helps congregants connect with the events of Holy Week in a more grounded way.
“It brings all the senses to participate in worship,” he said. “That’s one of the beauties of being able to live fully liturgically into the seasons of the church year.”
Adding depth to these observances is the fact that, unlike other seasons of the church year, Holy Week helps celebrants “sync up” with the events on both a temporal and symbolic level.
“It’s not like any other time in the church year,” he said. “Maundy Thursday was on a Thursday. Good Friday was on a Friday, and so on. It’s playing out day by day in real time, at least figuratively. That just makes it even more dramatic.”
The hushed, austere tone of the Maundy Thursday service is especially meaningful, Phillips said.
“At the end of the service, we strip the altar,” he said. “It’s totally silent as the appointments are taken away. The church is darkened, and people leave in silence. People always say it’s the most powerful part of the service.”
Services like these, with their roots in ancient traditions of the church, help congregants understand prayer on a deeper level, Phillips said.
“In these services, we have spoken prayer,” he said. “We have singing as a form of prayer, and we also have acts, like the stripping of the altar, that serve as what the Presbyterians call ‘enacted prayer.’”
Liturgy, movement, colors and symbols all connect the worshiper with the holy on more than a purely intellectual level, Phillips said.
“Worship is more than assent to a set of intellectual beliefs,” he said. “Expressing worship in a tactile way that engages all the senses is a way of living out our theology of Incarnation.”
While Holy Week will be a busy week for Phillips, he said the slate of services ramping up to Easter is an essential prelude to the celebration of Easter.
“We need to express a full range of emotions in worship,” he said. “We need to sit with the somber season of Lent to be ready for Easter’s triumph. It’s hollow to think about resurrection without thinking about how we get there; how it happened.”