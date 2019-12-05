TUPELO • When Terry Mike Jeffrey performs an Elvis tribute concert, he doesn’t wear a jumpsuit or a cape. Nor does he swivel his hips.
Instead, he simply takes the stage and sings like the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.
Jeffrey returns to the hometown of his childhood hero Dec. 14 to perform “An Elvis Christmas” concert with the North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra at the Tupelo High School Performing Arts Center. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m.
Even though he’s been an Elvis tribute artist since the late 1970s, the Kentucky native just last year began performing Elvis’ holiday classics like “Blue Christmas” and “Here Comes Santa Claus” with an orchestra.
“The orchestra really makes a huge difference,” he said. “That is my favorite facet of entertainment in my whole lifetime, to work with a symphony orchestra. And to do it in Tupelo, Elvis’ birthplace, that’s very special to me to get do that.”
Jeffrey, who began singing on stage at age 3, has enjoyed a well-rounded career and traveled the world as a singer, multi-instrumental and songwriter. His past appearances in Tupelo include a couple of tribute concerts in the late 1970s, an Elvis Festival performance in the early 2000s and a series of shows in the 1990s at a nightclub.
Even though Jeffrey and his band perform hits covering other artists and different genres, he’s especially attached to Elvis.
“With Elvis, that started with me when I was a small child,” Jeffrey said in a telephone interview. “I would sing along with his records. When he began making movies after he got out of the Army, I would see each movie and sing along with them.”
Jeffrey later became friends and worked with Charlie Hodge, an Elvis confidant. Through Hodge, Jeffrey became close to people who were a part of Elvis’ inner circle and began performing with some of the King’s band members at events endorsed by Elvis Presley Enterprises and Graceland.
“Things like that became priceless because I was getting their endorsement without asking for it,” he said.
Jeffrey said he was encouraged by Hodge to be an Elvis tribute artist. He even did it with the jumpsuit, cape and other props.
“I tried it a couple of times, but I felt really uncomfortable,” Jeffrey said. “For one thing, I don’t look at all like Elvis. It was hard for me to imagine passing myself off as an Elvis impersonator.”
Jeffrey kept in mind the advice someone gave him when he was 15 – to be himself on stage.
That person was Elvis Presley.
The teenage Jeffrey met Elvis after his August 1969 performance at the International Hotel in Las Vegas. Jeffrey worked his way into a stairway between the hotel kitchen and dressing rooms, and that’s where he came face to face with the King.
“He was so, so incredibly friendly and nice to me,” Jeffrey said of Presley. “I was very lucky to catch him when he had time to kill between his 8 p.m. and midnight shows. He was gracious, and he took the time to talk to me. At first, I was kind of dumbfounded and starstruck. I told him he was my hero and I followed him my whole life.”
Jeffrey said a friend who accompanied him on the Vegas trip asked Presley what advice he would give to a 15-year-old wanting to succeed in the music business.
“Immediately, without thinking about it, Elvis said, ‘Just be yourself. It works for me.’ That stuck with me,” Jeffrey said.
“I told Charlie I’d rather do Elvis’ music as good as I can do it and be as accurate of a presentation as I can so I can sound like the records,” Jeffrey added. “I just didn’t want to do the visual impersonation thing. It’s just not in me to do it.”
Jeffrey began performing with orchestras in the mid 1990s. He’s played an Elvis birthday concert with the Memphis Symphony the past 17 years, and they’ll team up again next month to celebrate the King’s 85th birthday.
He was asked last year by the Nashville Symphony to do an Elvis Christmas music show. On the one-year anniversary of his Nashville performance, Jeffrey will sing Elvis Christmas songs in Tupelo.
Jeffrey is also bringing his band to Tupelo, which includes wife Debbie and son Adam.
“This is still pretty new to us, and we’re excited about it,” Jeffrey said. “We’re going to sprinkle in a few hits like ‘Blue Suede Shoes’ and ‘Heartbreak Hotel,’ but it’s going to be 80-85% Christmas songs.”