TUPELO - A national tour of the award-winning musical "Jersey Boys" will make a stop March 9 at Tupelo's BancorpSouth Arena.
"Jersey Boys" is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, the successful pop singing group from New Jersey that recorded numerous hit songs in the 1960s and '70s. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a different story – a story that has made them an international sensation all over again.
The show features all their hits, including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Oh What A Night,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” and “Working My Way Back To You.”
"Jersey Boys," which ran for 11 years on Broadway, won the 2006 Best Musical Tony Award, the 2006 Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album, the 2009 Olivier Award for Best New Musical and the 2010 Helpmann Award for Best Musical (Australia).
Tickets for "Jersey Boys" go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, and are available at www.Ticketmaster.com. Prices range from $49 to $69. For more information on "Jersey Boys," go to www.JerseyBoysTour.com or www.bcsarena.com.