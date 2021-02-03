TUPELO • Jim Weatherly, the Pontotoc native and former Ole Miss quarterback who became a celebrated Hall of Fame songwriter, died Tuesday night. He was 77.
Weatherly’s brother, Shan Weatherly of Tupelo, announced his brother’s death in a Facebook post Wednesday night. Jim Weatherly lived in Brentwood, Tennessee, a suburb of Nashville.
In nearly 50 years as a songwriter in Los Angeles and Nashville, Weatherly composed songs that became pop and R&B classics, but also crossed over to country, gospel and jazz. He was enshrined into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2014.
Weatherly’s biggest songwriting hit was “Midnight Train to Georgia” for Gladys Knight and the Pips. The 1973 recording reached No. 1 on both the pop and R&B charts and won a Grammy Award.
“Midnight Train to Georgia” was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1999. In 2001, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Recording Industry Association of America selected the 365 Songs of the Century (1900-2000), with “Midnight Train to Georgia” making the list at No. 29. The song also made Rolling Stone magazine’s top 500 songs of all time in 2003.
Weatherly’s collaboration with Gladys Knight and the Pips resulted in more hits. “Neither One Of Us (Wants To Be The First To Say Goodbye)” reached No. 1 on the pop and soul charts and won a Grammy while “The Best Thing That Ever Happened To Me” was a No. 1 R&B and No. 2 pop hit.
Those two songs also crossed over to the country charts. Ray Price scored a No. 1 with “You’re the Best Thing,” and Bob Luman had a top-five hit with “Neither One of Us.” Price went on to record 38 Weatherly songs.
Weatherly, who moved to Nashville in the 1980s, continued his hit-making success with songs like “A Lady Like You,” a No. 1 for Glen Campbell, and “Someone Else’s Star,” which topped the charts for Bryan White.
Weatherly had songs recorded by a diverse group of artists, including Vince Gill, Neil Diamond, Dean Martin, Charley Pride, Kenny Rogers, Garth Brooks, Andy Williams, The Oak Ridge Boys, Lynn Anderson, Reba McEntire, Etta James, Eddy Arnold, the Rev. James Cleveland, Johnny Mathis, B.J. Thomas, the Spinners, Widespread Panic, Jennifer Hudson, The Indigo Girls, Kenny Chesney, Brenda Lee, Dan Seals, Hall & Oates, The Manhattans, Tanya Tucker, David Sanborn, Danny Thomas and Marie Osmond.
In addition to being a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Weatherly was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2006 and the Mississippi Musicians Hall of Fame in 2011. He received the Governor’s Award for Excellence in Music from the state of Mississippi in 2014.
He also had his own recording career, releasing seven albums. His 1974 single, “The Need To Be,” reached No. 11 on the pop charts and No. 6 on the adult contemporary charts. He also had a top-10 country single, “I Still Love You,” in 1975.
Weatherly began writing songs while growing up in Pontotoc. He had his own bands in high school and college and played dates throughout the South until he moved to Los Angeles with his rock band, The Gordian Knot," in 1966. After meeting Larry Gordon, who became his publisher and manager, Weatherly’s songwriting began to flourish.
Weatherly is one of the musical artists from Pontotoc County honored on a Mississippi Blues Trail marker in his hometown.
On the football field, Weatherly was an all-star quarterback for Pontotoc High School. At Ole Miss, he won All-Southeastern Conference and honorable mention All American honors in 1964.
He was a backup on the only unbeaten and untied team in Ole Miss history, which won a share of the 1962 national championship. The 1962 and ‘63 Rebel teams also won SEC championships. Weatherly was inducted into the Ole Miss Alumni Hall of Fame in 2011.
Weatherly is survived by wife Cynthia, daughter Brighton and son Zack.