Members of the executive board of Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo for 2023-24 are: (standing left to right) Kory Hunter, treasurer; Jill West, constitution/legislation; Katie Stuart, co-treasurer; Hayley Warren, vice president-welfare; Kit Stafford, co-vice-president-finance; Kaycee Burrell, continuing education; Amy Fagan, public relations; and Kim Britton, vice-president-projects. (Seated left to right) are Maggie Clark, recording secretary; Mary Stewart Rhea, associate representative; Bonnie Mize, vice-president-finance; Ginger Harbour, president; Nicole McLaughlin, ex-officio/parliamentarian; and Kellie Mathis, vice-president/provisional trainer.
Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo Class of 2029 members are: (standing left to right) Lindsey Stevens, Courtney Finley, Michelle Hill, Jennifer Hopkins, Lauren Asters, Laura Miller, Lindsey Hinton, Kelly Hutcheson, Jennifer Stone and Mollie Gratz. (Seated left to right) are Lauren McElwain, Brittany Rogers, Bree Waddle, Amber McHenry, Karla Garrett, Leslie Galjour, Lisa Martin, Jennifer Kessler and Shelley Russell. Not pictured are Lauren Reed and Anna Kathryn Sloan.
Members of the executive board of Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo for 2023-24 are: (standing left to right) Kory Hunter, treasurer; Jill West, constitution/legislation; Katie Stuart, co-treasurer; Hayley Warren, vice president-welfare; Kit Stafford, co-vice-president-finance; Kaycee Burrell, continuing education; Amy Fagan, public relations; and Kim Britton, vice-president-projects. (Seated left to right) are Maggie Clark, recording secretary; Mary Stewart Rhea, associate representative; Bonnie Mize, vice-president-finance; Ginger Harbour, president; Nicole McLaughlin, ex-officio/parliamentarian; and Kellie Mathis, vice-president/provisional trainer.
Courtesy
Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo Class of 2029 members are: (standing left to right) Lindsey Stevens, Courtney Finley, Michelle Hill, Jennifer Hopkins, Lauren Asters, Laura Miller, Lindsey Hinton, Kelly Hutcheson, Jennifer Stone and Mollie Gratz. (Seated left to right) are Lauren McElwain, Brittany Rogers, Bree Waddle, Amber McHenry, Karla Garrett, Leslie Galjour, Lisa Martin, Jennifer Kessler and Shelley Russell. Not pictured are Lauren Reed and Anna Kathryn Sloan.