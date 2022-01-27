TUPELO • The 59th annual Charity Ball will return by way of a DeLorean on Friday, Feb. 11 at the BancorpSouth Arena.
"Back to the 80s" is the moniker for this year's in-person fundraising event.
A tradition in the Tupelo community, Charity Ball is Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo's one and only annual fundraiser. Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased ahead of time at Reed's Gift Shop, Flourish Paper Co. and Room to Room Furniture.
All proceeds from the evening will go to support JA's initiatives to provide necessities for children in Lee County.
Jennifer Mulrooney, this year's Charity Ball Chairman, said that doors will open at 6:15 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11 at the BancorpSouth Arena.
Living Ads will be presented at 7 p.m. and the Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo Outstanding Citizen of the Year will be announced directly afterward.
Mulrooney encouraged attendees to lean into the flashback (or should that be "Flashdance"?) theme.
"Everyone can dress up and dress out," she said. "You can be as tacky as you want.
Since the theme is centered around the decadent 1980s, no outfit is too outrageous and no hairstyle is too large.
"We would love to see some funky and fun ideas," she said. "At the end of the day, we just want you to be comfortable and have fun."
Mulrooney said this year is significant because it marks the Charity Ball's return to hosting in-person attendees after having to switch to a virtual format in 2021.
"We want to celebrate coming back together," she said.
Kory Hunter is the Public Relations Chairman for JA of Tupelo. She said that this year is particularly special following the last two years of struggling through life during a pandemic.
"We are excited for a fun night that will help raise money for the children of Lee County. We've been working tirelessly to bring Charity Ball back, better than ever."
Some of Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo's service initiatives include providing food, clothing, tutoring, minor medical needs and scholarships for children in Lee County. JA of Tupelo works closely with teachers and counselors at schools throughout Lee County to help address deficiencies in students' lives.
Mulrooney said that proceeds from the Charity Ball will help cover nearly every area of need for students.
"Most nonprofits can’t meet all the needs of a child," she said. "During the pandemic, we have served more children than we have ever served."
Mulrooney emphasized that Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo strives to have a positive impact on the lives of local children, no matter what their circumstances may be.
Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo's Charity Ball will include dinner, dancing, a cash bar and music provided by DJ Mark Anderson. Attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets prior to the event at one of the three tickets locations.