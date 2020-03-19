TUPELO - The Kane Brown concert scheduled for April 23 at BancorpSouth Arena has been postponed until Saturday, Aug. 8.
Ticket will be honored for the rescheduled date. For any further ticket inquiries please reach out to the point of purchase.
Updated: March 19, 2020 @ 4:44 pm
