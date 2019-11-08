TUPELO - Country music singer Kane Brown brings his Worldwide Beautiful Tour to BancorpSouth Arena on Thursday, April 23.
Brown gained attention in 2017 with his first full-length album, the self titled "Kane Brown" and the single, "Heaven." He won three 2018 American Music Awards for Favorite Country Male Artist, Favorite Country Song and Favorite Country Album.
His second album, "Experiment," was released in late 2018 and became his first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.
Show time is 7 p.m. Russell Dickerson and Chris Lane will open for Brown.
Ticket go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15 at the BancorpSouth Arena box office or on www.LiveNation.com. Prices are $60 general admission pit and $55, $45 and $35 for reserved seats.