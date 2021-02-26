TUPELO • Now that the ground has finally thawed after the recent ice storm, the construction zone at First Baptist Church in downtown Tupelo is a bit of a mess. Still, progress continues unabated on the first phase of the historic church’s $12 million expansion and renovation project, scheduled to be completed in early May.
Senior Pastor Matt Powell, who presided over the groundbreaking ceremony back in September 2020, said he and the members of FBC felt led by God to undertake the daunting task.
“This project has been a labor of love since its beginning in 2017,” he said. “God has led us to do this good work, and even though times have gotten hard for our church family, God continues to provide for all of us. This building project is a testament to the faithfulness of Jesus that many will experience for years to come.”
In 2017, the church selected longtime lay leader Jack McFerrin to lead a building committee tasked with designing a facility that reflected the church’s long-range ministry goals. After three years of collaborative planning and design work, McFerrin said it was good to see the dream come to fruition.
“This project could not be realized without the Lord’s direction and provision, and the investment of our people towards the future’,’ he said. “We are also grateful for the good work of our design team and contractor who have guided us along the way.”
Stewardship committee chairman Ty Lambert said the project is on budget, even with the added challenge of COVID-19 and nearly a year of virtual worship.
“2020 has been the largest giving year in the history of First Baptist Church in Tupelo,” he said. “That is unprecedented, given the times we’re in. It’s uncommon for a church of our size to have already raised the amount of capital we have towards this project, but it’s not uncommon for God.”
Executive/Missions Pastor Lee Allred said the project is an outgrowth of the church’s strategic vision for the future.
“When we first started thinking about what we wanted to do as church and who we wanted to reach, we realized our current facilities weren’t adequate,” he said. “The project as you now see it is the result of prayerful, patient, and deliberate planning over several years.”
Allred said when it comes to a project of this magnitude, it “takes a village.”
“I have the title of executive pastor,” he said. “That doesn’t mean I make every decision. I depend heavily on our committees, who understand stuff I don’t. The committee and the leadership have worked closely together. It’s been a ‘let’s come together’ kind of relationship.”
Allred said the congregation has been involved and supportive every step of the way.
“Our committee has been incredibly gracious,” he said. “They’ve allowed age-based ministry leaders to have input into their areas, and we’ve had nearly unanimous buy-in from the whole congregation at every stage of the process.”
While FBC’s historic sanctuary has been a fixture in Tupelo since it was built in 1917, Allred said the congregation sees itself as more than its facilities.
“This is a sending base; more of a base than a place,” he said. “In the committee process, we found that people weren’t really attached to the building. We decided to stay here, not because of the building, but because we’ve had a mission on this corner for 150-plus years.”
Allred said when complete, the project will not only add much-needed classroom space, but will also make the entire facility more welcoming and user-friendly.
“The church as it is now was constructed in phases over several decades,” he said. “It can be a little hard to get around. The renovation will give us a large central commons with multiple points of access from the street.”
Building committee vice-chairman Jon Milstead of CDF in Tupelo is no stranger to large-scale building projects. He said it’s important to look beyond the expense and challenge of such a large project, and to focus on the mission it serves.
“One of the things I love about this project is that it will allow us to invite the whole community into this space,” he said. “We’re big about inviting people into the church. When they see that this is a civic space as well as a worship space, it gives them a breadth of how we can serve them.”
Milstead said the finished project will be a testament to FBC’s commitment to continuing to serve its community as an expression of its faithfulness to God.
“We are flexible,” he said. “When we say ‘the gospel is for all’ we mean it, and we’re willing to change to prove it. We’re willing to try new things to reach new people with the message of Christ.”