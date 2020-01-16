TUPELO • When LANCO was asked to perform on Miranda Lambert’s Wildcard Tour, the band members didn’t hesitate to accept the invite.
Even though the group has a tour schedule of its own already set, it figured being a part of Lambert’s tour was too good to pass up.
“When they asked us, we immediately said yes,” drummer Tripp Howell said in a telephone interview last week. “We had figure out all the details, but we wanted to do it. Miranda is one of our favorite people in country music. We’re really excited about being on her tour.”
LANCO and Cody Johnson will be the special guests when Lambert kicks off her tour tonight at BancorpSouth Arena. They will open for most of Lambert’s shows.
LANCO, which played its first arena show three years ago in Tupelo, is made up of lead singer Brandon Lancaster, Howell on drums, bass guitarist Chandler Baldwin, keyboardist Jared Hampton and guitarist Eric Steedly.
LANCO’s own tour began Jan. 9. Lambert’s tour will include a few break, allowing LANCO to headline its own shows.
The band is on the road promoting its new single, “What I See,” which will be on an upcoming new album. LANCO’s first album, “Hallelujah Nights,” was released in 2018 and featured the No. 1 hit, “Greatest Love Story.”
“It’s really cool to be a part of Miranda’s tour, but also to play our own shows, pulling in our own tickets,” Howell said. “It’s what you dream about when you form your own band. We’re working on our second album. We want to keep working on the songs we like and the fans want to hear.”