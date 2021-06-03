TUPELO • Theresa Davis, a noted Atlanta poet, author and educator, will lead a virtual 90-minute writing workshop Saturday afternoon as part of the Link Centre’s Sessions Spoken Word program.
The workshop starts at 2 p.m.
Davis, Women of the World Slam Poetry Champion in 2011, will headline the Sessions evening program at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Davis hosts the award-winning open mic Java Speaks in Atlanta. She has performed across the nation as a poet, storyteller and keynote speaker.
“Poetry saved my life,” Davis told ArtsATL.org during its 2019 National Poetry Month recognition of Georgia’s most talented poets and spoken word artists. “This vehicle has taken me across the U.S., and my words, in the form of books, internationally. I am forever grateful and always learning better ways to serve my community, my truest form of activism.”
A classroom teacher for over 30 years, specializing in cross-curricular education, Davis continues her passion for education as a teaching artist. She serves as outreach poetry coordinator at Georgia Tech.
In May 2013, Davis’ first full collection of poems, “After This We Go Dark,” was published by Sibling Rivalry Press. The book became an American Library Association honoree and can now be found in local and college libraries around the world. Her latest poetry collection, “Drowned: A Mermaid’s Manifesto,” received the “Ten Books All Georgians Should Read” in fall 2016.
The afternoon writing workshop involves the weaving and elaboration of seemingly random thoughts. Experiences, memories and details will add layers to your writing, while sprinkling random facts about your favorite place or thing. The events of the past year have changed many aspects of our lives and perceptions.
Through the workshop you will connect your past with the present while keeping your eyes on the future. The bonus will be discovering how we have more in common than we think as we explore ourselves and our humanity. Bring your favorite writing implement and an open mind.
Tickets for the virtual writing workshop and virtual Sessions evening program are $25. Tickets for the evening session alone are $10. Ticket link is on Link Centre’s website: link-centre.org.
To sign up for a slot in the virtual Spoken Word forum Saturday, email Adrian Jones at adrian1914@hotmail.com. Local voices are encouraged to share their work.
The event is made possible by the support of SouthArts and Toyota Motor Manufacturing Mississippi.