Novalee L. Grimes of New Site celebrated her 100th birthday on May 25, 2021, at home with family. Novalee married Clint Grimes when she was 14, and they were married for 60 years when he died. She has two sons, Curtis and Wayne; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. Novalee is a faithful member of Hills Chapel Church of Christ and reads her Bible daily. Her passions include cooking, gardening, quilting, crocheting and sewing.
Ginna Parsons
Reporter
Ginna covers food, entertainment and lifestyles for the Daily Journal.
