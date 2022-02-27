FIXR.com polled 64 top industry experts, influencers and interior designers to find their take on the latest 2022 paint and color trends. Warm neutrals, earthy colors, and neutrals with pops of bold colors are their top choices for interior palettes, with sage green taking the top color choice for both living rooms and bedrooms.
The poll showed 55% of us will incorporate new home décor colors using pillows, bed linens, and upholstery; 42% will paint a room; 39% will wallpaper a room, with the powder room being the most popular; 34% will use two-tone kitchen cabinets; 30% will wallpaper an accent wall; 22% will introduce color using furniture; 14% will paint an accent wall; 13% will introduce color on a kitchen island; 13% will use color on tile; 9% will bring in color with candles, art, etc.; and 2% will find other ways to add color.
Seven out of nine paint companies chose a green as their 2022 Color of the Year. Pantone’s pick, a periwinkle color called “Very Peri,” never made their cut. Sherwin-Williams pick is Evergreen Fog; Benjamin Moore is October Mist; Dutch Boy's is Cypress Garden; Valspar's is Blanched Thyme; Glidden's is Guacamole; PPG's is Olive Spring; and Behr's is Breezeway. Farrell-Calhoun chose a soft Mellow Blue and DunnEdwards a dark terra cotta Art and Craft.
When experts were asked to choose three interior palettes homeowners will use the most in 2022, they selected warm neutrals, earthy tones, and neutrals that include pops of bold colors as accents. Of these votes, the warm neutrals received 66%, earthy tones captured 59%, and neutrals with pops of bold colors received 52%. Coming behind the top three palettes were black and white, capturing 44%, jewel tones 22%, cool neutrals 17%, gray 5%, all other color palettes 3%.
For living room colors, 53% of experts say sage green will be the most popular color for living rooms in 2022, followed by cool off-white at 48% and cream at 46%, trailed by taupe at 44%, khaki green at 13%, navy at 12%, terra cotta at 10%, lilac at 7%, coral, at 2% and kelly green at 2%.
Sage green is also the popular bedroom choice for 2022, receiving 48% of the vote. Cream and taupe take second and third place respectively in this area with 38% and 30% of the vote. Trailing behind are navy at 28%, cool off-white at 25%, lilac at 12%, terra cotta at 12%, soft blue at 12%, and khaki green at 8%.
For 2022, 81% of interior design experts believe whites and creams are the best colors for selling a house, followed by warm neutrals at 36%, shades of gray at 14%, soft warm colors (sage greens, warm browns, etc.) at 13%, soft cool colors (light blues, greens, lilacs) at 6% and others at 2%.
When it comes to the color of your front door, 56% of experts answered they believe black will be the popular color for 2022, followed by wood tones at 36%, royal blue at 22%, hunter green at 19%, sage green at 16%, burnt orange at 9%, red at 8%, yellow at 3% yellow and other at 2%.
Live well – live in beauty!