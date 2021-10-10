Our kid almost killed us on the way to the planetarium.
As my wife’s Honda Civic twisted along two-lane highways from Tupelo to Nashville, our 5-year-old daughter made a suggestion from the backseat.
“Let’s play a game,” she said.
The rules of the game she described were simple enough: She’d say the name of a planet incorrectly, and we’d have to spit it back at her by its proper nomenclature. Simple enough. Twilight Imperium this was not.
Surprisingly, this game proved near-fatal.
After a fit of claps and giggles, she began:
“OK. It’s not Blattern, it’s …”
“Saturn,” Mandy and I responded in unison.
“It’s not Poopiter, it’s …”
“Jupiter,” we said, our voices a monotone chorus.
If it sounds like we were unenthusiastic about playing this particular game with our daughter, it’s because we were. And before you judge us too harshly, know that, for weeks, we’ve heard about little else other than the makeup of our solar system. Planets and dwarf planets and moons and meteors — the entirety of the cosmos — have been all-encompassing in our 5-year-old’s mind. Each morning, she awakens with factoids about celestial bodies bursting from her lips like supernovas, and each night she drifts away mumbling to herself about the time it would take to travel to Jupiter at the speed of light, a hardback copy of “Your Bedroom is a Solar System!” just beyond the reach of her tiny outstretched fingers.
Once recently, I awoke to find a small shadow figure hovering in the pre-dawn dark of my bedside. It whispered to me, voice dull and sluggish from the remnants of slumber: “Daddy, did you know that the sun will grow and grow, and in five billion years, it will grow so big it will explode and burn up the Earth and all the humans will die?”
I didn’t, but told her it was good to have something to look forward to.
As far obsessions go, this is a decent one. There are far more offensive things on which her mind could dwell from sunup until sundown … like that brief but maddening period in which all she wanted to watch were YouTube videos of kids opening packages of toys.
I know you can’t see me, but I just shivered. I am not cold.
In spite on her insistence with bombarding us with a constant stream of information about the Milky Way and all within it, Arlie’s interplanetary preoccupation is a source of pride for her parents. Mandy and I would love nothing more than for our kid to be the curious sort. There are so many mysteries in and beyond our world, questions that may never be answered but are worth contemplating anyway. We both want our daughter to be someone who asks those questions, who thinks about her place in the universe, infinitesimally small though it may be.
So, as we wound our way toward Nashville, we pretended to listen intently as Arlie informed us that Saturn has 82 moons, that Neptune has wind speeds of 700 miles per hour and that you could fit more than 1,300 Earths inside of Jupiter.
And, yes, we reluctantly played her game.
Pleased that we’d solved two of her riddles so quickly, Arlie squealed and continued.
“It’s not Flercury, it’s …”
“Mercury,” we answered.
“It’s not Bluranus, it’s …”
“Uranus.”
“It’s not Penus, it’s …”
And as my wife fought to regain control of both her laughter and her car, my thoughts couldn’t help but drift into the cosmos. I thought about how small we are, how fragile. One mispronounced planet name and poof, our delicate human bodies are suddenly wrapped in metal and engulfed in flames.
Which would have been a real shame. We only have 1,824,999,999,999 more days to go until we’re swallowed by our dying sun. Arlie wouldn’t want to miss that.
