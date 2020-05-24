djr-2020-05-24-liv-anniversary-kennedyp1

Hoyle and Martha Golding Kennedy of Blue Springs will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on May 29, 2020, at their home with their family. The Kennedys have two children and four grandchildren. They were married May 29, 1970, at New Harmony Baptist Church in Blue Springs, where they still attend.

