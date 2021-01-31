djr-2021-01-31-liv-anniversary-ivyp1

Ivy

Barbara and Tommie Lee Ivy of Shannon celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Jan. 29, 2021. The couple was married Jan. 29, 1971, in Okolona by the Rev. W.L. Buchanan. Barbara is the second of 12 children born to the late Munola Jones and Earlie King Sr. Tommie Lee is the seventh of 15 children born to the late Myrtle Buchanan and Willie Ivy Sr. The Ivys have several children and grandchildren.

