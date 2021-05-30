Nancy and Otis "Peewee" Wilson of the Mt. Pleasant community in Itawamba County celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on May 22, 2021. The Wilsons are much loved by their three children and their families, which include five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
50th anniversary
Ginna Parsons
Reporter
Ginna covers food, entertainment and lifestyles for the Daily Journal.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
comments powered by Disqus
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.