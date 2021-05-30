djr-2021-05-30-liv-anniversary-wilsonp1

Wilsons

Nancy and Otis "Peewee" Wilson of the Mt. Pleasant community in Itawamba County celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on May 22, 2021. The Wilsons are much loved by their three children and their families, which include five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

