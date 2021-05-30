TUPELO – Reeder Lewis plunked a wad of bills down on the counter and placed his order.
"It's a great day for lemonade," said Reeder, a student at Joyner Elementary.
The 6-year-old was the first customer at Ellie's Lemonade in the Joyner neighborhood on a recent Friday.
Ellie Fowler opened her business the weekend after Easter to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis.
"I did it because I wanted to help St. Jude," said Ellie, who will be in the first grade at Joyner in the fall. "I know they're very sick, and I wanted them to feel better by raising a lot of money to donate."
Ellie asks $1 for a cup of the "world's finest" lemonade and a bag of chips. But most customers pay more.
"Sometimes they give me $5, $10," the 6-year-old said. "Some people give me $20."
Amanda Gaskin, Ellie's mother, said her daughter first learned of St. Jude when her ballet studio had a fundraiser for the hospital a couple of years ago.
"Whenever she sees the logo, she recognizes it as a place where sick babies go," Gaskin said. "Ellie told me one day that she wanted to go and meet those children."
And she just may get that chance.
Ellie's goal is to raise $1,500 to donate to St. Jude. The first day her stand was open, she made $300. The next time, it was almost $650. A couple of Sundays ago, she added another $300.
"That last $300 got us to $1,200," Gaskin said. "We're sitting on that right now. We'll see how much we raise today."
Gaskin's partner, Casey Roberts, is in charge of making the lemonade. Each day the stand is open, he starts with five gallons. He figures he's made more than 25 gallons of the sweet stuff so far.
When Ellie hits her goal, she hopes to be able to present a check in person to the Memphis hospital.
"I'd love for her to share her story of why she wanted to do this for St. Jude," Gaskin said.
The idea for the lemonade stand started before Easter. Gaskin reached out to a Joyner neighbor, Jerry Thompson, who is known throughout the neighborhood for his woodworking skills.
"I showed him an idea from Pinterest and he had it made in a week and a half," she said. "This was Ellie's Easter present. How many kids ask for a lemonade stand for Easter?"
Even after Ellie reaches her $1,500 goal, she plans to keep her stand open. The Joyner neighborhood's Facebook page lets customers know when lemonade is available.
"We'll keep it open all summer a couple of weekends a month to raise money," Gaskin said. "I hope we never need St. Jude, but if we do, we know they're there for us."
Gaskin said people have traveled from east Tupelo, Bristow Acres, Saltillo and even Fulton to get a cup of lemonade and make a donation. But most customers are from the Joyner neighborhood.
Melissa Hamrick, who lives across the street from Ellie's Lemonade, has been a customer every time the stand has been open.
"It's good lemonade," she said. "It is the world's finest."
Pam Pettit, who works as a nanny in the neighborhood, enjoyed a cold cup while catching up with different families who were milling about Gaskin's front yard on Woodlawn.
"I think it's great that Ellie's mom is starting her out right," Pettit said. "I came here to get a cup of lemonade and see my friends – the people in this neighborhood are like family."