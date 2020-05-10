djr-2020-05-10-liv-anniversary-caldwellp1

Caldwell

Villa Mae Sheffield Caldwell and Charles William Caldwell of Nettleton will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with friends and family on Saturday, May 16, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ, 155 Metts Road in Nettleton. No gifts, please. The couple was married May 14, 1960, at the home of Bro. Dave Raper in Fulton. The Caldwells have seven children and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

ginna.parsons@journalinc.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus