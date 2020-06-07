Joe and Betty Hester Kellum of Saltillo will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. The Kellums were married at Old Union Baptist Church on June 10, 1960. They have two children, five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
