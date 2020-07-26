djr-2020-07-26-liv-anniversary-millsp1

Mills

Bobby Lee and Robbie Jean Henry Mills celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Sunday, July 5, 2020. The couple was married in Tupelo on July 5, 1960. They have two children, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

ginna.parsons@journalinc.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus