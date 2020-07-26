Bobby Lee and Robbie Jean Henry Mills celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Sunday, July 5, 2020. The couple was married in Tupelo on July 5, 1960. They have two children, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
60th Anniversary
Ginna Parsons
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
comments powered by Disqus
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Lead poisoning data incomplete in Mississippi
- “Superseded the pandemic”: Black Mississippians discuss protesting, the intersections of Black Lives Matter and existing health disparities
- Growth of COVID-19 in Northeast Mississippi earns attention
- Rebels' Sam Williams suspended after arrest
- Civil rights icon John Lewis remembered in his hometown