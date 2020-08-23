djr-2020-08-23-liv-anniversary-connellp1

Connell

Joe and Pat Connell of Tupelo will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. The couple was married at Camden Avenue Church of Christ in Parkersburg, W.Va., on Aug. 28, 1955. The Connells have lived in Tupelo for 45 years. They have two children, Liz Connell Daniel of Franklin, Tenn., and John Wade Connell of Omaha, Neb.; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

