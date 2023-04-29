What are 2023’s strongest trends? First of all, trends aren’t fads. Unlike fickle fads, trends will last three to 10 years.
Color: Dark walls are either increasingly deep, like the academia moodiness of Sherwin-Williams Urbane Bronze or S-W’s HGTV’s Darkroom, or they are colorfully bold like Valspar’s Everglade Deck. Warm creams have overtaken bright whites. Blues are “of water” and are soft. Gray palettes have warmth like Dutch Boy’s Rustic Greige, and soft white walls coupled with white and black accents remain trending, especially in contemporary minimalistic decor.
Natural Materials: Natural and organic materials like wood, stone and metal continue to be popular choices for furniture and décor in 2023. Wood — whether rustic, repurposed, grooved or burled — brings feelings of warmth and visual texture to any interior. Front doors made of iron are hugely trending.
Sustainable Design: Sustainability was an important consideration for many in 2022 — that trend continues. We are loving eco-friendly natural materials that are come from the earth’s sustainable resources.
Statement Lighting: Focal point lighting is popular in fixtures like chandeliers, pendants and floor lamps. Chandeliers especially have morphed into massive, monster-sized fixtures.
Vintage and Antique Pieces: Vintage antique furniture, upcycled, and thrift décor items are trending. These unique pieces add character and personality to our decor.
Minimalism: A pared-down, minimalist approach to design remains popular. Modern Retro and Organic Modern create calmness and imbue visual order to rooms.
Biophilic Design: Biophilic design brings natural elements into indoor spaces to create a connection to nature. (Biophilia literally means feeling friendly toward life.) This trend will continue as we increasingly seek to bring the outdoors inside. Even wall murals with large botanical and landscape themes are embracing this biophilic trend.
Textured Walls: Textured walls continue in popularity. Brick, stone, and wood add visual interest to a room. New again is a lime-wash, suede-like paint finish.
Flexibility and Multifunctionality: As we adapt to changing work and living situations, interior designers become more flexible to serve multiple purposes and generational lifestyles. A home office with a Murphy bed, which folds up to be hidden in a cabinet or wall, allows an office space to occasionally be used as a guest bedroom. An economically built barndominium allows for multi-generational living and a melding of work/life activities.
Health and Wellness: The recent pandemic made us more aware of the importance of health and wellness. That trend is continuing. We are incorporating indoor plants, whole house air purification systems, and larger windows to let in natural sunlight, which nurtures our physical and mental well-being.
Personalization: In an increasingly homogenous world, personalization becomes more important than ever. We interior designers use elements like custom furniture, unique art pieces, statement rugs, and personalized color schemes to create spaces that reflect our clients' individual tastes and personalities.
As our focus on decorating continues to grow, we should ask, “Isn’t it better to spend most of our money on strong trends, and not on capricious fads that will quickly lose our interest?"
Live well — live in beauty!
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.