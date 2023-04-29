What are 2023’s strongest trends? First of all, trends aren’t fads. Unlike fickle fads, trends will last three to 10 years.

Newsletters

STEPHEN THOMPSON has been creating tasteful interiors in north Mississippi since 1975. For consultations, comments or questions, contact Designer Connection, P.O. Box 361, Tupelo, MS, 38802 or stephen2816@mac.com.

Recommended for you