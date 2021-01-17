DENNIS • Last year, Bradley Hamblin started having really bad migraines. The 24-year-old Dennis resident thought maybe he needed a new prescription for his eyeglasses, so in September he made an appointment with an optometrist.
The eye exam showed a swollen optical nerve, and Hamblin was sent to the emergency room at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.
“They did a CT scan and it showed some sort of mass,” Hamblin said. “So they ordered an MRI.”
The MRI showed Hamblin had a brain tumor. And a biopsy revealed it was malignant.
Surgery was set for December at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, with Dr. Omar Chohan, a neurosurgeon, leading the team.
“Dr. Chohan made me aware that I could be left debilitated,” said Hamblin, who worked in retail in Corinth before his diagnosis. “That’s not easy to take, but at the same time, it was a risk I had to take.”
Chohan, who joined UMMC in September, said brain tumors can begin in the brain (primary brain tumors), or the cancer can begin in other parts of your body and spread to your brain (secondary, or metastatic, brain tumors). Hamblin’s tumor originated in the brain.
“The tumor was quite large on the left side,” Chohan said. “In a right-handed man, the left side of the brain is where you process language, talk, have the ability to understand what you read. The left side of the brain also controls right-side movement. So we’re talking a lot of expensive real estate at risk here. If I didn’t plan correctly, he could be paralyzed on the right side and lose the ability to talk, to express himself.”
On Dec. 22, Hamblin underwent five hours of surgery with a team of 10 medical professionals working to ensure its success. Three days later, Hamblin was back home.
“I promised his mom we would get him home for Christmas and we were able to do that,” Chohan said.
Awake brain surgery
Because Hamblin’s tumor was so close to the eloquent areas of the brain, such as language, motor function and speech, Chohan elected to perform an awake craniotomy, also called awake brain surgery.
“An MRI shows you where the tumor is, but not what’s in the neighborhood, what might be affected,” Chohan said.
During Hamblin’s surgery, he was awake for about two hours so that a neuropsychologist and his brain-mapping team could perform motor and speech testing to help Chohan safely preserve those abilities.
“Bradley was asked to do things – move his hand, think about work, say things,” Chohan said. “If the neuropsychologist noticed a weakness in the hand or that Brad was skipping words, he’d let me know and that allowed me to stop when I needed to. The whole idea is to remove as much of the tumor as we can, but to do so without damaging healthy parts of the brain.”
Another tool Chohan used was the 5-ALA drug, Aminolevulinic Acid. Hamblin drank the drug about three hours prior to surgery. It was the first time the drug has been used at UMMC to assist with brain surgery.
“When it goes to work, it makes the tumor glow orange or pink so you can see what part of the brain is tumor and which part is not tumor,” Chohan said. “It’s very hard to say where a tumor ends. This molecule helps identify the tumor, see the edges.”
Chohan called the surgery successful, but stressed that the term successful is relevant.
“In a brain tumor like Bradley’s, if success is defined as the tumor is cured – these are not curable,” Chohan said. “If you can remove a lot of the tumor safely, then you give the patient a lot of time. Chemotherapy and radiation have a better job of controlling the disease. Success in my mind is preserving the patient as closely as he was the first time I saw him in my clinic. If you came to me walking and talking, I want to keep you that way.”
Next steps
Hamblin was fitted for a radiation helmet in Jackson on Tuesday. Later this month, he’ll begin a series of radiation treatments in tandem with a chemo pill. After six weeks, the radiation will cease and the chemo will take a one-month break. Then chemo will begin again in a different dose, and Hamblin be reevaluated periodically to determine his progress.
“I feel pretty good now,” Hamblin said Wednesday from the home he shares with his mother and stepfather, Sheryl and Bo Renfro. “I’m able to do anything I want, honestly. I’m just not real comfortable being around a lot of people right now.”
Hamblin has not had COVID-19 or the vaccine.
“My headaches have gone away for the most part and when I do have them, they’re not as bad,” he said. “I still have some fluid on the side they operated on.”
A 2015 graduate of Belmont High School, Hamblin said he didn’t truly appreciate how precious life is until his diagnosis.
“I definitely appreciate my life a lot more than I did – how it can be taken away just like that,” he said. “I don’t want to take my life for granted anymore.”