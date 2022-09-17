Although I knew it would lead to nothing but misery, I was seriously contemplating a third bowl of Golden Grahams.
As with alcohol or house cats or any of the programming on TLC, I knew overindulging in my favorite honey-and-brown-sugar-kissed cereal would cause suffering. Not immediately, of course. No doubt, I’d be in a state of pure ecstasy as I shoved my 76th spoonful of that delicious breakfast treat — each tiny square drenched in a sweet pool of cold almond milk — into the gaping hole in my face.
But pain would soon overshadow this pleasure as the grains from the multitude of those delicious geometric shapes expanded in my stomach, swelling and swelling until my gut felt like an over-inflated balloon on the verge of icky-sticky explosion. If I overindulged in the king of tiny whole grain breakfast cakes for my evening meal, as I have so many times, my relaxed night at home would undoubtedly be spent bellyaching, both literally and figuratively, until the sweet relief of exhaustion knocked me unconscious right there in my living room chair.
These things I knew for certain as I stared into the eddy of cinnamon-soaked milk at the bottom of my bowl. And yet, as I gazed deeper and deeper into the remnants of my rudimentary supper, I found this wisdom falling from the forefront of my mind until it was little more than a whisper from some great distance. Meanwhile, my desire to shove spoonful after heaping spoonful of carbohydrate-packed sheets down my throat had grown to a deafening cacophony.
There was nothing else. Only the desire to feast.
“I think I’ll just get one more bowl of cereal,” I told my wife, seated on the couch and enjoying the last few microwaved slices of our daughter’s Totino’s Party Pizza from the night before. Or maybe I just thought I spoke. Either way, Mandy said nothing, and I rose and wandered into the kitchen with the glassy-eyed purpose of the undead, resolute in what I would do, but taking no genuine joy in it.
As I traveled, my feet carrying me in slow motion, I began doing some rough mental calculations.
A cup of cereal is roughly 150 calories.
The same amount of unsweetened almond milk is 60, but I only eat about half of that per bowl. So that puts me somewhere in the neighborhood of 180 calories per bowl. Multiply that by three, and I’m at 540 calories.
“That’s not too bad for supper,” I told myself as I removed the bright yellow box from its home atop the refrigerator.
“The delicious taste of graham crackers in milk!” the packaging told me. As if I didn’t know.
“540 calories is practically nothing,” I told the box in return.
“Retro recipe,” it informed me. “Made with real honey.”
“Even with a third bowl, it’s basically diet food,” I let the box know.
“Cereal enlarged to show texture,” it said.
Although they offered little comfort, the box’s words had convinced me.
For a moment, I considered retrieving the measuring cup I’d used to ensure my portion size was appropriate, but I quickly waved this notion away.
“I’ll just eyeball it,” I said as I poured, sweet treasures tumbling through the air like confetti. They soon filled the bowl and beyond, a mountain of delicious crunchy goodness that towered above the rim. The peak quivered as I drenched it in a waterfall of milk.
With the delicate care of a safe-cracker, I carried my bowl back to the living room and slowly lowered myself into my seat. By the time I’d settled in, so too had the contents of the previous two bowls in my stomach. I felt full, and yet …
I plunged my spoon into the side of the cinnamon cereal mountain and watched it tumble. When I excavated the instrument, it overflowed with milk-drenched morsels.
Despite the pangs of hunger having long since vanished, I raised the spoon to my lips.
“I’m going to regret this in a few minutes,” I whispered just before pushing cold metal, milk and sweetened cereal into my mouth. It was delicious, but I took no pleasure in it.
