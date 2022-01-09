Southerners are the most charitable, helpful people you’ll ever meet. But they also tend to be the most averse to receiving charity.
A small example: In colleague Adam Armour’s column last week he wrote about his Mexican standoff at a four-way stop, during which he signaled another motorist to go ahead. She then waved him on.
This is one of my biggest pet peeves of the road. If I wave you through, don’t try to one-up me by waving me through. I’m trying to be nice here!
Do you know how many people I’ve cussed in such situations? Probably more than when someone goes out of turn. If you wave me through first, I’m not reciprocating. I’m on the gas pedal, because I will accept even the smallest of charities.
I’ll accept charity on a larger scale, too, although that’s not as easy. Maybe it’s that whole pride thing, which is what makes it nearly impossible for some of us to accept help. But sometimes life forces you to take that help, because it’s the only way you’ll survive.
I’ve been broke my whole life and have received plenty of monetary help – some from the government, some from family and friends. I’m grateful for all of it.
So if charity helps us, why are we so inclined to refuse it? Maybe it’s that aforementioned pride, or maybe it’s something deeper. Maybe it taps into one of our greatest fears – that we aren’t good enough. Seeking or accepting help can make you feel like a failure, someone who is to be looked down upon and pitied by those who (seemingly) have their stuff together.
Also, most of us don’t want to feel like a moocher. You know, like the guy who shows up to all the parties but never brings beer and drinks yours instead. In fact, my co-worker Thomas told me he once had a neighbor who took that to a whole new level. Thomas had let him have a couple of Millers one night, and next thing he knew, this guy would come over when Thomas wasn’t even home and down a six-pack.
Most of us don’t want to be that guy. That’s not taking charity, it’s just taking. Leeching, if you will.
If we mooch, we feel like we owe somebody something. As someone who has been in some kind of debt nearly my entire adult life, I can assure you it’s a miserable feeling. I’d much rather owe money to a hospital or collection service than to someone I know, partly because it’s harder to avoid the latter.
Even if it’s something small, it bothers me. For instance, my friend Casey let me borrow “Citizen Kane” a couple of years ago and I still haven’t given it back to her. And now she lives in Chicago.
The only person I wouldn’t feel bad borrowing from is my ex-wife. Heck, she wasted so much of my money when we were married, she’ll be in arrears for a long time.
I doubt she feels bad about that. I mean, she’s not even from the South.