Arlie was squirming in her car seat as if her tiny body were packed full of caffeinated creatures, desperate to escape.
“What are you doing?” I said, fighting to restrain my 5-year-old daughter long enough to fasten the buckles that would prevent her from merging with the windshield should we have an accident on the two-minute journey from our driveway to her school’s parking lot.
“I’m trying to get comfortable, Daddy,” she told me as if it were the most obvious thing in the world.
“Well, stop it,” I said. “I need to buckle you in, and I can’t do it with you wiggling around like that.”
Arlie’s limbs went limp, and she seemed to sink down into her car seat. I pushed the belts to their proper locations atop her shoulders, snapped both pieces of the chest harness together, and then fastened the whole thing together at the buckle between her legs. I pulled the straps tighter, then gave it a tug to ensure it was secure.
“It’s too tight,” Arlie said, pulling at the restraints.
“It has to be tight,” I told her.
“Why?”
“To keep you safe.”
As I settled into the driver’s seat, I heard Arlie release a long and almost certainly exaggerated sigh from over my shoulder. I checked the rear-view mirror and saw my daughter staring wistfully out of her window.
“What is it?” I said as I cranked and then frantically lowered the volume of the blaring death metal before my daughter could complain about that, too.
“Nothing,” she said. Her tone suggested an abyss of sorrow.
“No, not ‘nothing.’ Just say what it is.”
“Nothing,” she said again, and then, “I just wish I could ride up front with you.”
Now it was my turn to sigh.
“We’ve been through this,” I said as I backed the car down the driveway and began slowly rolling toward the school. “You can’t sit up front until you’re older.”
“But why?”
“Because it’s not safe,” I said.
“Why?”
“Why what?”
“Why isn’t it safe?” she said.
I slowed the car as we approached a stop side, then rolled through.
“Well,” I said. “Because front seats aren’t designed for little kids.”
Behind me, Arlie huffed.
“Well, they should be,” she said defiantly.
We pulled into the school parking lot, and I unloaded Arlie’s backpack and lunch bag. By the time I opened the car door to retrieve her, Arlie had already sloughed the straps from her shoulders, unbuckled the chest harness and was frantically working on the buckle between her legs.
“Good job, Arlie,” I told her, giving the top of her head a pat. “Just be sure you don’t do that while we’re still going down the road. OK?”
“Why?” she said.
“Because it isn’t safe,” I said. “You could get hurt.”
“Fine,” she groaned.
As we approached her school, Arlie trailed behind me, taking all the time in the world to examine her feet and explore every crack in the sidewalk, despite my protestations.
“Come on, girl,” I said when my frustration piqued. “You’re going to be late for school.”
Arlie stopped dead in her tracks and stared at me.
“Daddy,” she said. “You didn’t look both ways.”
I glanced around and realized I was standing in the middle of the school drive that cut through the sidewalk. The school traffic guard looked at me and smiled.
I finished crossing, folded my arms and waited as Arlie looked left, then right, then in both directions again before scurrying across the empty roadway.
When she reached my side, she was wearing the largest know-it-all smirk her minuscule face could produce.
“Sometimes kids are safer than adults,” she said. It wasn’t a question; it was a statement of fact.
“Yeah,” I said, patting her head again. “I suppose they are sometimes.”