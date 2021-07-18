I had just wiggled half my torso beneath the passenger side of my car when the stray cat came sauntering across the church parking lot toward me.
It said something like “meow” or “mew” or “roawr,” which I interpreted to mean … roughly translated, mind you … something like, “Hey, strange human. What are you doing, and also do you have any food for me?”
Under most circumstances, I try to be considerate to strangers, even when they appear at inopportune moments … say when it’s 9:30 at night and I’m lying on my back with my phone in my mouth trying to locate the incredibly specific location I’m supposed to place my car’s jack. This applies to stray critters as well as people. All God’s creatures and whatnot.
But I was frustrated at that given moment, and I struggled to keep the vexation from creeping into my voice.
“I’m changing a tire,” I told the inquisitive feline, followed unnecessarily by, “What does it look like I’m doing?”
Dag burned vexation.
As is characteristic of their kind, the cat didn’t seem to register my annoyance and proceeded to do exactly what he wanted to do.
“Meow,” the cat said, which I took to mean something along the lines of, “Hey, man, just asking. No need to be snippy about it. I’m a cat. What do I know about the nuances of human transportation? Or care about the nuances of human transportation, for that matter? Such things are clearly beneath me.”
He then proceeded to use his tongue to casually clean the filth from between his toes.
I sighed and mumbled a half-hearted apology – just so I wouldn’t feel guilty about the interaction later – as I slotted the microscopic metal nub on the underside of my car into the corresponding space at the top of the jack.
“So …,” the cat said, or thereabout, as I began the laborious process of cranking the metal rod the roughly 14,000 times necessary to jack the car far enough from the blessed parking lot to remove the deflated tire, “… why exactly are you doing that? It looks stressful.”
“It is,” I told him between breaths. “But I popped a tire. You can’t drive on a popped tire. It’s one of the irrefutable laws of modern humanity.”
“I see,” the cat said, although I could tell by his tone he neither understood nor cared. Cat’s gonna cat.
He yawned and stretched his front legs out to impossible lengths.
“Seems pointless,” is what he told me.
“Well, it’s not,” I said as I violently and repeatedly bludgeoned the tire iron with the bottom of my foot in a painful attempt to remove the lug nuts. “I can’t get to where I need to be if I can’t drive, and I can’t drive unless I fix my flat.”
“And where do you need to be, exactly?” the cat said, twirling between my legs as I detached the deflated tire from the car. There, buried in the tread, I spotted the scuffed silver head of a nail.
I paused, staring at that tiny circle of silver.
“The liquor store,” I told him.
The cat flopped onto its side. Its tail snaked up and down in slow, deliberate waves, as if luxuriating in the motion.
“And what, precisely, is that?” the cat said.
Again, I could tell from his tone and my own experience with cats that he didn’t actually care for a response. But after another moment of reflection, I answered anyway.
“Nowhere I really needed to be,” I told him.
“Thought as much,” the cat said, then watched quietly as I began to lower my car back onto the ground.