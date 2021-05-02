I was reaching for the shampoo bottle when the shelf it called home plummeted from the wall of what’s known in my house as The Other Shower.
I hate The Other Shower, by the way.
The metal shelf, just large enough to hold a handful of bath-time cleaning necessities – shampoos and conditioners and body washes that, depending on their target demographics, are named after either potpourri concoctions or some dissonant combination of animal and environment like Iguana Mist or Mountain Antelope or Tidal Squid – didn’t give any warning that it might fall. As if suddenly deciding it had had enough of keeping our body-scrubbing supplies within arm’s reach, despite having done it for approximately two hours at that point, it just let go. It fell to the uneven tile below, clattering against it with a cacophonous ballad of metal and plastic that nearly caused me to fall out of the shower.
Fortunately in this one specific case, The Other Shower is roughly the size of a phone booth … or a tomb … and is nearly impossible to escape without contorting your body into Escher-esque impossibilities.
I was able to catch myself, in other words, before careening out of the shower and inadvertently bashing my fragile skull against the toilet that abuts it and then bleeding out in the most embarrassing of all imaginable deaths.
I’m sure I made vocal some of my opinions about The Other Shower. It would take a single, mangled hand to count the number of times I’ve stepped into the thing in the some 15 years we’ve lived in that house. I’ve never grown fond of its eccentricities: The way it occupies an outsized amount of our tiny master bathroom, as if it were never meant to be there; how the showerhead has been placed at such a height that it’s either jabbing a thousand needlepoints of water either into my chest or directly into Mandy’s face; the ominous gurgling from the drain its center as it swallows water down its black, gaping maw.
Sometimes, you’ll catch yourself staring into that drain and realize you don’t know how long you’ve been standing there. The water’s grown cold. You’re shivering, but you don’t reach to adjust the temperature because in your heart you know nothing will ever make you warm again. Just beneath the hiss of the water, you can swear you hear someone whispering up to you from the Stygian blackness of that portal to nowhere.
“You’re going to die in here,” it seems to say. And you can’t help but believe it. Maybe even welcome it …
… Anyway, where was I?
Oh, yes. With composure regained, I bent to retrieve the shelf and scattered bottles. Because whatever twisted house-flipper decided to cram The Other Shower in our bedroom bathroom as haphazardly as humanly possible, with little concern about how someone might comfortably use the thing, none of the floor tiling, covered in a pattern that’s best described as “virus orgy,” is entirely level. In theory, this is to allow the water to flow into the drainage hole at the center of the thing. Fair enough. But because the shower walls are all made of thin, painted metal – the shower makes me think of something that might be appropriate inside a pop-up prison – and neither has built-in shelves nor is willing to accommodate the kind you add after the fact, anyone unlucky enough to find themselves inside The Other Shower will be forced to rely on the floor to hold their toiletries. Which of course it won’t because the tiling is uneven.
So placing the bottles upright inside The Other Shower is basically impossible, leaving the unfortunate showerer to stumble over and trip upon their bottles of Anteater Glacier body wash and Sunflower Azalea Rosebush shampoo + conditioner repeatedly until they grow frustrated with the whole exercise and decide maybe they’ll just continue being filthy until the renovation of The Good Bathroom is complete.
Which is why I smell the way I do today. Thank you for asking.