AUTHOR’S NOTE: Many years ago, I wrote this tiny essay about my father and a pair of infant squirrels he’d rescued. After failing to find a home for it in various publications too discerning to publish anything I’d written, I filed the thing away and completely forgot about it until Father’s Day 2021, when I suddenly remembered it existed and subsequently said to myself, “I bet I can run that thing in the pages of the Daily Journal.”
So, here it is. A true story, umpteen years after the fact. The squirrels are long gone, but all other characters are still wandering around, facial hair and all. Enjoy.
“You mean, you haven’t seen the squirrels yet?” my father said, as if the very notion was ridiculous. I might as well have told him I’d recently visited the moon. No, I hadn’t seen the squirrels yet, and this was preposterous.
“Well, you’ve got to see them,” he informed me, already moving toward his bedroom.
They were buried beneath a blanket, tucked inside a small box on the bathroom floor. Cute wasn’t a term that really applied. The two animals were small and sprouting fur, but they also had little bulbs where their eyes should have been and, uncovered, they writhed around each other in lewd disregard for public decency.
Dad hoisted one of the tiny creatures from the box and suggested I do the same. Unable to see, it nudged its head around my hand, no doubt trying to figure out who I was and what exactly I was doing with him and whether or not I had brought with me something to eat.
“Careful. They like to squirm.”
I tried to keep a loose grip on the suddenly very animated little beast. It was a fine balancing act, struggling to keep my grasp firm enough to prevent the little guy from falling to his death upon the tile floor and loose enough that I didn’t crush every bone in his body or squeeze his brains through his tiny ear holes.
It came more naturally for my father, who cradled his squirrel delicately. Sure, he’d had a few weeks’ practice, but I’m fairly certain his skill with small, living things is inherent. I’ve never been very good at most of the stuff that seemed to come naturally to my father. For example, Dad is a professional artist; I can’t sketch a stickman, although for years my Aunt Carol was convinced that, because I was Louis’ son, I must have an innate ability to draw. Year after year she gave me sketch books that would never serve their intended function.
How unfulfilled they must feel, wherever they are.
It was the same with animals. Dad’s heart beats in time with beasts of all kinds. He’s a turtle-in-the-highway rescuer, bat-caretaker, one-time-iguana owner, and he once stepped inside my room with a possum dangling from his hand.
“Look what the dog caught,” he had said. “Neat, huh?”
Me? I tried to save a turtle in the highway once – stopped on the side of the road and walked back through oncoming traffic and honking horns to arrive just in time to see a pickup intentionally swerve into the little shelled animal, sending it soaring through the air like a fly ball. I walked back to my car, defeated.
Little tail thrashing, nose poking around for something to eat, the squirrel was, admittedly, kind of adorable.
“Hold his head up to your little beard,” Dad suggested.
I did as Dad asked, lifting the tiny animal to the thin copse of sprigs on my chin. It pecked around a bit, but nothing substantially more than what it was doing on my hairless hand.
I looked to my father for guidance and found him with a squirrel happily pawing through his thick beard, enraptured at being engulfed in a forest of facial hair. The man himself was equally thrilled, giggling as the tiny creature made itself comfortable in the nest on his face.
My gaze returned to the delicate creature in my hands, its sightless eye-nubs staring expectantly, and wondered which one of us was broken.