We were approximately 247 hours into our roughly 8,321-mile journey northward when the horizon opened its maw and swallowed us whole.
I locked my fingers around the wheel of my wife’s 2015 Honda Civic EX in a death grip and prepared for the inevitable plummet down, down, down the gullet of the sky. Off in the distance, I heard my wife say something along the lines of …
“Are you absolutely sure you don’t want me to drive for a while? You look tired.”
Tired? Of course I was tired. We’d been driving for approximately 326 hours at that point. Humans aren’t meant to remain in their cars for such extended periods of time.
“I’m fine,” I told her.
Which wasn’t entirely true. From what I could tell, the strip of highway we’d been traveling for something like 392 hours was stretching like a piece of taffy between the where we’d been and the where we were going. No matter how many miles we put between us and home, there seemed to be a steadily increasing number left to go.
The end of our journey wasn’t just out of sight; I was beginning to doubt its existence.
Of course, I didn’t tell Mandy any of this. If I did, she’d make us stop again, even if only for long enough to swap places. But with the road ahead of us actively growing, even the briefest of pit stops would have been enough to add another 15 or more hours to the 431 we’d already traveled.
That wouldn’t do. That wouldn’t do at all.
“Maybe a snack will help.”
Who said that? Was it me? I guess it was me. It could have been Mandy. She was the only other one in the car. Well, her and the stuffed Mickey Mouse toy our daughter had insisted we bring with us.
“So you won’t forget me,” the child had said. As if we could possibly forget ole whatshername.
I looked inside the window of the horizontal reflecty device and stared into the plastic eyes of that beloved animated icon. He smiled at me from the backseat.
Had he said something? It was possible. From what I know of Mickey, he’s always running his goldarn mouth about something or other.
“Try some of the sriracha almonds,” he said, that helium-pitched voice of his piercing my ears and digging directly into the squishy center of my brain. His mouth hadn’t moved, which meant at least one of my kid’s stuffed toys had gained the power of telepathy … just as I had always feared.
“He’s evolving,” I whispered.
“What was that?” the lady riding next to me said.
“Huh?” I replied.
“I said …” Amanda said, “… do you still want these almonds? I’ve been trying to hand them to you for, like, five minutes.”
“Oh,” I think I said. “Sure. Food would be good.”
My wife threw fistfuls of nuts directly into my face. Their screams echoed through my skull as I chewed their tiny bodies to bits.
Still, I could hear Mandy speaking to me over the din of their anguished cries:
“Why don’t you let me drive?” She snapped the lid back atop the almond container, stifling the cheers of the survivors.
“I’m fine,” I told her again. For good measure, I added, “Really.”
She shrugged and returned to staring down at her phone.
“Suit yourself,” she said. “But let me know when you’re ready. We’ve only been on the road a couple of hours, and you already seem really out of it.”
“I will,” I told my poor, confused wife. Only 596 hours in, and she’d already gone insane. Ahead of us, the highway ebbed and flowed into a distant oblivion.