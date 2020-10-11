Like space, numbers are infinite. But have you ever pushed your mind to contemplate the illimitable? To consider something with neither an end nor beginning? To dwell, even if only briefly, on the idea that there is no number you can dream up, no matter how gargantuan, that can’t be swallowed by an even larger number?
When the nurse dropped her voice to a conspiratorial whisper … switching suddenly from the chipper tones she used to describe all the various things the dentist would have to do to make my 4-year-old daughter’s teeth whole again to the kind of hushed intonation she might employ when divulging the kinds of government secrets that would get her drip-fed poison in the middle of the night, I knew we were about to hear one of those inconceivable numbers.
And yet, even as I anticipated a figure large enough to level Tokyo, my mind reeled as the nurse hissed the endless series of numerals. I stared, pupils dilated into mini black holes, as she broke down The Bill … a tome so massive I’ve opted to give it status as a proper noun. In the distance, I could hear my daughter – she with a mouth that would soon have more crowns than a Disney princess gang fight – droning on about the episode of “Paw Patrol” playing on the television in the room. She was sitting inches from me.
I think I may have tried to say something … crack some kind of joke. My natural reaction to bad news of all kinds – from the cancellation of a reality show I kind of like to the sudden death of a loved one via spontaneous combustion – is to make light of it. After all, if you can’t chuckle at the fragility of everything you hold dear, what can you laugh at? Adam Sandler? I don’t think so.
But the words wouldn’t come. Instead, I loosed a series of verbal fillers – some “ums” and “ers” and a handful of syllableless utterances that meant nothing. The nurse nodded as if she understood.
“Because you don’t have dental insurance, the entire fee will need to be paid upfront,” she told us in her most sympathetic whisper.
You might think ragdolling the linoleum floor of a dentist’s office from an upright position would be painful. You’d probably be right. That’s why I whole-heartedly recommend blacking out first.
From my spot on the floor, staring up at the cold white glow of flickering Sylvanias, I wondered if our current obsession with all things vintage would make a set of wooden teeth socially acceptable. My daughter could be a trendsetter. And, should she ever find herself in a survival scenario, she could use her chompers for firewood. Practical.
Of course, my wife and the nurse wrote this suggestion off as the ramblings of a madman – a father so in shock, he could only communicate in gibberish. And in the end, we did what we all inevitably do when faced with an unexpected major expense: We placed the entire fee on a credit card and prayed our universe and all within it would be devoured by some vast cosmic maw before the invoice from Discover could hit our inboxes.
Because oblivion, like numbers and space, is infinite, and even that’s far more conceivable than actually paying The Bill.