“Daddy, why aren’t we getting out of the car.”
I shushed my daughter, still strapped in her car seat behind me, with a sibilant hiss so ferocious and loud it likely defeated the purpose.
Not that its intensity did any good. Instead of following my wordless yet unmistakable call for absolute silence, the perpetual noise machine that is my 5-year-old daughter responded with another question, which she yelled at me in a volume that could have shattered mountains.
“Why do I have to be quiet?”
My answer was blunt and to the point.
“Because I’m scared of the fly.”
As if on cue, one of the massive insect-beasts circling my tiny hatchback alighted on the roof. The chassis sank a good foot or more under the weight of the creature – a winged Cronenbergian insectoid that looked like something that might have crawled from the morass of H.R. Giger’s worst fever dream. The sound of its clawed tarsi scraping against the roof of my car sent my teeth into chattering fits.
I wasn’t entirely certain what to do. My father-in-law’s house lies in a part of Pontotoc County so rural, it very possibly might exist outside the present day or dimension … a place where the trees grow thick, humidity covers everything like a quilt, and flies the size of Corgis fill the air.
After an interminable amount of time, the creature crawled from the roof onto the windshield and parked itself. It stared in at the two of us, no doubt waiting to see if the banquet and its noisy little appetizer were going to emerge from their metal takeout box or just stay in there forever. I could see myself reflected a hundred times over in each of those softball-sized compound eyes – a grown man terrified of a fly. An enormous fly, mind you, but a beast with a brain the size of a poppy seed, nonetheless.
Isn’t it strange, the things that frighten us? And I’m not even talking about the existential stuff like illness or poverty, loneliness or death. Those things we can all understand.
No, I’m thinking about the smaller things that give us pause. Darkness. Sharks. Thunderstorms. Heights. Really big bugs.
I once worked with a girl who was afraid of cats, a phobia I can’t even begin to grok. If you were to map out the ingredients of a feline, it would be, like, 90% sleep, and the rest would just be water and clumps of its own hair it had accidentally swallowed. Who could be afraid of that?
But my coworker was. She’d spot a cat sauntering across the workplace parking lot and go into seizures of terrified squealing and panicked limb flailing. It was the strangest thing.
I once asked her about why cats scared her so.
“Because you never know what they’re going to do,” she told me. Which I suppose, if you discount the hours of sleeping, is sort of true.
As I stared at all those frightened Adam Armours scattered across the mirror-like eyes of that prehistoric arthropod, I realized that our fears of the small likely stem from our anxieties about the large. It’s not the cat specifically my coworker feared; it was the animal’s unpredictability. And unpredictability is kind of terrifying.
It was the same for the gargantuan horse fly staring through my windshield. I wasn’t so much afraid of it as I was what its presence might portend for me and my young daughter. If it bit me, or her, it would hurt. It was pain I feared.
But that’s no way to live, now is it?
The creature twisted its head as I unbuckled my seatbelt and toggled the door lock, curious, I imagine, what I would do next.
“What are you doing, Daddy?” my daughter said.
“Getting out of the car.”
“Oh,” she said, sounding surprised. “Aren’t you scared of the bug?”
“I am,” I told her, then opened the door.