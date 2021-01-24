The English language is a bounty of words that, on their own, do little for me, but when used in certain combinations with each other, crush my heart and fill my soul with dread.
“We no longer carry that menu item.”
“That movie isn’t available on any streaming services in your area.”
“Adam, I’ve forwarded a call to your voice mail. She sounded angry.”
But no phrase strikes fear into my heart quite like a certain seven-word sentence mewled by my 4-year-old daughter in her sweetest, most coercive tone:
“Can I play in the bounce house?”
Even typing it sent a shiver down my spine.
The bounce house is really more a bounce castle in design, a palace in which the rulers of a kingdom of Michelin Men might live. Its floors and turrets are air-filled vinyl, its walls thin netting, the drawbridge a bright yellow slide. Inflated, it stands as a glorious monument to inflatable architecture.
You’ve no doubt seen larger versions of these things at every small-community festival you’ve ever briefly attended, or at some point in your adult life looked on in horror as swarms of screaming children scrambled in and around one at a middle-class kid’s birthday party you were forced to attend.
My daughter’s bounce house was a gift for her third birthday, given by my younger sister. It was the kind of present that immediately came with a half-hearted apology because she knew I was going to hate it and probably resent her until sweet, merciful death snatches me from this bounce-house-infested world.
“Sorry, not sorry, bro,” I believe were her words. Not that they’re burned into my mind’s ear or anything.
My daughter, of course, loves it. At least in theory.
Bounce houses like this one are 99% vinyl and must ceaselessly gorge upon air in order to remain inflated and therefore bounceable. Feeding them requires attaching a small electric blower, so any time my daughter wants to play in the bounce house, I have to break out the 1,000-foot extension cord in order to power its metaphorical trough.
Quick side note, there are few things I hate more than rolling/unrolling an extension cord. The water hose comes in at a close second, though.
Once the extension cord is unrolled and the blower sufficiently powered, it’s time to spread out the quiescent cadaver of the bounce house. Deflated, it’s roughly an acre in diameter and weighs approximately the same as a pile of elephants. Spreading it out requires the sort of hunched over/crawling on the hard earth work that guarantees neither my back nor knees will function properly for the rest of my life.
Even with all the pain and frustration, I have to admit, watching the castle turrets rise to the sky as they fill with air is quite mesmerizing. As my daughter squeals, the excitement of imminent unrestrained bouncing literally seeping from a body too tiny to contain it, I can’t help but swell with fatherly pride. She laughs as she clumsily yanks shoes from feet and barrels toward her aerated citadel, hurtling herself inside with a rapturous abandon I desperately wish I could still feel.
Approximately three minutes later, she strides past me.
“I’m done, Daddy,” she declares as she strolls inside the house, socked feet shedding blades of grass.
Inside me, a scream inflates.