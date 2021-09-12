The living room was a scene of horrific carnage.
Godzilla was face down, snout pressed against the floor as if he couldn’t squeeze enough Murphy’s Oil Soap residue into his olfactory organs. He’d landed on the tips of his clawed fingers — always outstretched like he was going in for a hug — and the impact had snapped the wrist of his left hand. As I lifted him from the ground, the hand dangled from a thin piece of plastic sinew.
I attempted to set him on his feet, but he immediately lost his balance.
“Where is your tail?” I said, looking at the empty space where the long, multi-jointed piece that served as his ballast was normally attached.
Of course, Godzilla didn’t say anything. He’s much too proud … and inanimate … for that.
The tail’s mid-section was beneath the couch. The tip, however, was nowhere to be found. Neither was ROSIE.
I sighed.
“Why, ROSIE?” I said to the room. “Why?”
I already knew the answer. ROSIE hated Godzilla.
The battle between the toddler-sized replica of everyone’s favorite Japanese giant monster and our robot vacuum cleaner had been ongoing for weeks. Every day, I’d leave for work just as ROSIE was setting off on her 100-minute journey across the house — bumping from object to object as she collected dust bunnies, cleared kitty litter prints and scooped up enough bits of food to build a scale replica of the Cristo Redentor out of Cheez-It crumbs and stale fruit snacks — and every day I return home for lunch to discover Godzilla on the floor and ROSIE resting comfortably in her charging base.
I tried to speak with ROSIE about what I sensed was unreasonable aggression toward the toy, which had been an important part of our home’s decor since 2014.
“You’ve got sensors,” I told her, referring to the ring of infrared lights surrounding her circular frame. These, in theory, alerted her when she was nearing solid objects or bottomless pits. “Use them.”
And I knew she could. I’d seen ROSIE, somewhat deftly, navigate her way around table legs, stuffed toys and the occasional slumbering cat. Surely she could detect the presence of the 2-and-a-half-foot hunk of plastic nestled between the left end of the couch and the tiny built-in bookshelf where we keep all those Terry Goodkind novels we’ll never read.
Her insistence on bulldozing Godzilla to the ground every day must be intentional. This puts me in an awkward position. You see, I love them both.
Before ROSIE, barefoot walks through the house would inevitably transform the soles of my feet into mosaics of bits of paper and wayward foodstuffs. Without daily mopping, our hardwood floors were quickly replaced by a thick layer of grime and dust. She has become an invaluable part of our daily lives.
But Godzilla represents comfort and familiarity. He’s an old love — a friend who’s always been there for me. His movies have lifted me in times of sickness and despair. Whenever I’m feeling blue, I can toss on “Godzilla vs. Megalon” or “Son of Godzilla” or “Godzilla, Mothra, and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack” and feel instantly better.
Although ROSIE’s made my life undeniably easier, Godzilla has made it immeasurably better.
Which is why I find their ongoing battle so distressing.
I found the tip of Godzilla’s tail beneath the dining room table, lodged inside ROSIE’s main roller. In her fit of bloodlust, she must have taken it with her, only to have it cause a malfunction in her process. The red warning light atop her that indicated something had gone wrong blinked like an injured eye struggling to open.
As I lifted ROSIE from the floor, I noticed she was missing one of the small, circular brushes that helps guide debris into her waste pan.
“Now look at the two of you,” I said. “Godzilla’s got a broken hand and you’re missing a brush. And for what? What good is this doing you?”
But, of course, she had no answers. Such questions rarely do.
