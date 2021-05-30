“Why are you taking your mask?”
I paused, one leg still perched over the brake pedal, the other already baking in the sun-barren expanse of concrete and despair that is the Walmart parking lot. The mask – the one that makes the bottom half of my face look like a Ralph Steadman interpretation of R2D2’s visage and which I keep stuffed in the catch-all hole in the car door – dangled from my hand waiting for me to stretch it over my nose and mouth, same as I had dozens, if not hundreds, of times since the pandemic began.
I stared at it and silently considered my wife’s question.
I knew why she’d asked it, of course. With both doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine pumping through my veins, I am now – as I understand it – basically immortal. There is no practical reason to continue wearing the small strip of cotton and elastic that’s been a part of my public attire for more than a year now. The scientific whizzes at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – men and women who are all far smarter than I could hope to be and almost certainly intended for me to grow this extra set of toes on my stomach after my first dose – say the vaccinated among us can forgo facial coverings in nearly all settings. Sure, there are a few instances in which they’re recommended – people-packed settings like mosh pits and cultist orgies, for example. But I’m rarely involved in those, and the latter usual involves masks anyway.
So, my trip inside Walmart to pick up milk, eggs, a new tub of laundry detergent and various other sundries because we can’t seem to go a day in our house without running out of some essential item was unlikely to result in infection. At least not from COVID-19.
In my head, I knew this. And yet, I still struggled to let go of my mask … my barrier against a potentially deadly virus and/or the random assortment of nasty sicknesses I’ve largely avoided over the months I’ve been wearing it. Seriously, I don’t think I’ve so much as contracted a cold during the course of the pandemic. Was I ready to give up my new state of perpetual wellness in exchange for the advantage of being recognized by my friends, enemies, casual acquaintances and everyone else with whom I don’t particularly feel like stopping and chatting while trying to pick up a few cans of Friskies Country Style Dinner so those bottomless pits of fur and insatiability I call my pets will leave me the heck alone? I wasn’t so certain.
Maybe it was just my reluctance to accept change. I know plenty of people adamantly hated wearing masks in public, but I was never one of them. Sure, there were times when they would become somewhat uncomfortable, and more than once I had to turn my car back toward home after pulling into Walmart’s parking lot and realizing I’d removed my mask from its usual spot for its biweekly washing.
But, now that we’re thankfully nearing the end of this thing and masks are no longer required – in both the mandated and precautionary sense of that word – I look back at the past year and realize, I didn’t really mind masking. It kept me safe. That had to mean something.
So, as I stared at that mask dangling from my fingers and considered my future, both immediate and distant, I realized – not for the first time – how difficult it can be to move on, even when it’s time. For a year, that mask kept me safe. I owed it so much more than an inanimate collection of natural and synthetic materials could ever possibly comprehend.
“Adam. Are you wearing the mask or not?” Mandy said, growing impatient.
I sighed.
“I guess not,” I said, then shoved the thing back into its hole among the unopened Taco Bell hot sauce packets and balled receipt paper.