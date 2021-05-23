The first thing I heard as I emerged from the bedroom was the sound of the cat begging for food.
“I’m hungry,” Bathory said, already resorting to that long, high-pitched whine that triggers some long dormant part of my mind and makes me feel ill. She knows it, too. Which is why she uses it. Bathory always was a jerk. It’s only gotten worse since …
“Now, human,” she mewled, and though it technically qualified as begging, the tone of her voice also suggested it was more or less an order.
“I’m going, I’m going,” I told her. Same as always. “Give me a break, already. I just got up.”
“And not that crunchy stuff, either,” she continued, undeterred. “The mushy kind. The mushy kind that tastes like … What’s the kind I like? You know the kind I like. What is it?”
“Country Style Dinner.”
“Yeah, that’s it,” she said, excitement driving her already piercing mew up an octave or two. My teeth began to chatter. “That’s what I want, human. Country Style Dinner. That’s what I want. Get it for me now. I need it now. You owe it to me for all the joy I give you. Give it to me. Are you listening human? Are you listening? Human? Human?”
Megadeth, our fattest, dumbest cat, was standing in the kitchen when I arrived, Bathory on my heels. He perked up upon our arrival.
“Human!” he squealed. “Human! It’s you. I’m hungry. Can you feed me? I ate all the food you put out last night, and now I’m starving.”
The loose sag of his mid-section belied this claim. I told him as much. Not that he cared.
“But I’m so hungry,” he said, weaving between my legs and somehow always managing to be right where I needed to place my foot. “Human, I’m so hungry. I need food. Please, human. I need food.”
Bathory gave him a few swats for no particular reason. She’s always been the awful one.
“No you don’t,” she said. “That’s my food. That’s my … What did you call it again, human?”
“Country Style Dinner,” I said, retrieving a can of the stuff from the stack beneath the sink. I pulled back the metal lid and was hit with a stench that didn’t come close to the aroma of honey-baked ham or fresh peas or corn dripping with butter. It smelled like rotten teeth and decaying carcasses.
“Oh, is one of the humans awake?” I heard our oldest cat, Flannery, say from beyond the door that separates our kitchen and carport. Her tone was less insistent, more curious. It contained notes of pleasant surprise, as if she were genuinely happy to learn I hadn’t disappeared overnight.
Bathory bristled at the sound of her older housemate’s voice. For reasons unknown, at least to me, she hates Flannery.
“Oh, is she still alive?” she grumbled, her voice filled with gravel. “Great. She’ll probably want my … what did you call it again?”
“Country Style Dinner,” I said.
“That is the human,” Flannery told the other side of the door. The character of her voice was exceedingly – some might argue obnoxiously – polite. “I can hear the human. That’s definitely the human. Human, I’d like to come in now. I’ve been out all night, and now I would like in please. Would you please let me in? I’d like to come in please. Please may I come in?”
I held the door open as Flannery leisurely strolled inside, almost as if she wasn’t particularly certain she wanted to be indoors in the first place. She talked to me the entire time.
“Hi, human. It’s so good to see you. I was worried I’d never see you again, but here you are. I’m so happy to see you. Where have you been, human? I’ve been outside. Did you see me outside? That’s where I was. But now I’m inside. It’s so good to see you. Wait … what’s that smell? Is that …”
“Country Style Dinner,” I said, then pushed the door shut.
***
I leaned back against the couch and looked upon my daughter’s confused, somewhat horrified expression with a feeling of satisfaction.
“Is that what would really happen, Daddy?” she said.
I nodded.
“Definitely,” I said.
My 5-year-old stared at Flannery, asleep on my lap, and silently considered the scenario I’d presented her. After a few moments, she looked me in the eye and nodded.
“Probably best they can’t talk then.” She reached over and began to stroke the cat’s fur – too roughly, but Flannery didn’t seem to mind. She began purring loudly. It was pleasant.