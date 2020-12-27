If there is a hell, and I’d like to err on the side of caution and assume there is, I suspect its eternal tortures may be more spiritual than physical.
Sure, I know the Good Book offers some descriptions of the place. Anyone who’s ever spent time listening to a preacher fist-pound a pulpit can no doubt tell you about all manner of horrors that await the unrepentant sinners among us. You know, lakes of fire and gnashing teeth and whatnot.
But I imagine – and, mind you, I am no theologian – that these descriptors might be more lyrical than literal, the kinds of images that could light the imagination and frighten even the most fervent Sunday morning sleepers into a church pew. I theorize that the atrocities of hell are much more effective when personalized, and that any perdurable punishment for a lifetime of wrongdoings should come with a healthy dose of EC Comics-esque irony. Which naturally leads me to wonder what my own form of bespoke damnation might be.
This weekend, I figured it out: My personal hell would be an eternity of building ready-to-assemble furniture.
I came to this conclusion around hour five of assembling our 4-year-old daughter’s new “big girl bed,” an attractive loft sleeper with shelf space underneath so I’m no longer tripping over the horde of toys she likes to keep scattered about the floor of her bedroom. The good folks in the Q&A section on Amazon’s product page vowed construction of the bed would be an hour-and-a-half affair at most and is so simple it could be done by someone who has lost all five of his or her senses and also has no limbs. Those good folks are, to put it eloquently, full of poop.
In total fairness to these fecal-packed commentators, they weren’t totally off the mark. The actual step-by-step directions were fairly straightforward; the many boards of various nearly identical lengths and approximately 4,000 types of screws, each with only the slightest variation in thread size, were all clearly labeled.
But what the makers of this puzzle-piece loft bed didn’t count on was this hypothetical senseless, limbless builder also being a total idiot, someone who isn’t unwilling to follow directions (God knows I need them), but who is too scatterbrained to do so without royally messing up at least a handful of even the most basic instructions.
“Connect piece A to piece Z using part 7 (x8)” you say? Sure, I could do that. But I’d rather wait until I’ve completed a few more steps to realize I’d instead used x7 of part 8 instead and then have to spend the next hour swearing profusely as I meticulously disassemble my work.
Words cannot describe how much I hate this process – have always hated this process – and even the joy in my daughter’s eyes as she clambers up the ladder of her rickety, sloppily assembled, very likely incredibly dangerous new loft bed provides little reward for all that tedious, frustrating work.
So, if there is a nether world and should I unfortunately find myself in it, I already know what to expect: An eternity of “Insert piece H into piece E and secure with part L (x2).”