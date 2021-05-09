About an hour after the power went out, we finally crawled into bed. Not that there would be much sleep. Not that night.
We tried. Believe me. Burrowed deep beneath the comforter and quilt, we closed our eyes and attempted to let the exhaustion of stress do its thing. After an hour of huddling together in the hallway, awaiting what we thought might be imminent tornadic death, you’d think nothing short of the Ludovico Technique could keep us from passing out.
And yet, as we lay there, tired to the point of madness, sleep wouldn’t come. It was just too quiet.
For years, Mandy and I have fallen asleep to a lullaby of white noise, hummed ceaselessly by a small electricity-powered device in one corner of the bedroom. It’s such an unassuming thing – a cylindrical doodad, roughly the size of hands entwined, which produces a drone not unlike the sound of a radio endlessly searching for a signal that doesn’t exist.
But without it, we can’t sleep. Minus its hiss filling our ears, as it has for the last 15 years, every other nighttime noise becomes incredibly jarring. Distant creaks sound like snapping trees collapsing atop us. A bump from deep within the house transforms into a cadre of murderous invaders thirsty for our blood. A single dog halfway across town spots a passing shadow and suddenly it seems as if a chorus of hounds is right outside our window performing their rendition of “La boheme.”
The sound of nothing is even worse. We fill the pauses between barking dogs and random bumps and imagined tumbling lumber with nervous anticipation of sleep-disrupting noises to come. It’s hard to snooze while anxiously awaiting the next thing that will cause you to be unable to snooze.
On this particular silent, sleepless night, it was a knock that bothered us the most.
We’re pretty sure it came from inside the house. We’re even more pretty sure it originated in the attic. By far, we’re the most absolutely pretty sure it originated in the house, in the attic, directly above our heads.
The knock itself was nothing special. Take a second to rap your knuckles against a nearby desk or the head of a particularly stubborn person a few times, and you’ll have a decent approximation of what we heard at 12:30 a.m. on a Monday morning in our pitch black, otherwise deathly silent bedroom.
As if synchronized, Mandy and I rolled over to face each other and said, “What was that?”
Neither of us attempted to answer the other’s question. Instead, we waited. And listened.
“Knock, knock, knock,” went the house.
In the darkness, it was impossible to see my wife’s face. I imagine her eyes were wide, pupils dilated to the point where her eyes were almost entirely black, and her mouth opened in a half-scream.
I tried to swallow, but found I had no spit. Somehow, I managed to speak.
“Maybe,” I said. “Maybe our house is haunted. And maybe we just never realized it because we couldn’t hear the ghosts trying to communicate with us. You know, because of the noise machine.”
“That’s what I’m afraid of,” Mandy whispered.
We waited, listening for the silence to be broken again. By a dog. By a tree. By a creak. Just not by another knock. Anything but that.
Some indeterminable time later, the silence did break. The house sprang to audible life as power was restored, our environment suddenly filled with the deep electric hum we can always hear, but only when it’s absent.
“Finally,” Mandy said. The word came out as a sigh.
Moments later, we were asleep, our fears drowned in an endless tide of comforting static. Let the trees fall, murderers invade and ghastly spirits clamor for our attention all they want. We won’t hear them anyway.