The squirrel hanging out in front of our house had certainly seen better days.
For one thing, he was splayed in the middle of the road, which didn’t seem like the kind of place most squirrels would want to be. His fur was wet and matted, like maybe he’d been slobbered upon, and somehow — probably with a bit of help — he’d twisted his body so that the top and bottom halves no longer aligned in any sort of natural way. It looked as if he might have attempted to perform the rodent equivalent of a challenging yoga position and got stuck.
He was most certainly very dead. The two other squirrels hovering over his remains, however, were not.
I would say they seemed sorrowful, but I honestly couldn’t tell. Squirrels are notoriously difficult to read emotionally. But I assumed they had to feel at least some sense of loss over the death of one of their own, and since I didn’t want to offend the two critters, who were clearly neighbors of mine, I offered them a simple but empathetic, “Sorry about your friend.”
One of the squirrels … and because squirrel names are usually an incomprehensible mass of clicks and squeaks, I’ll just call him Jackson Frolic for the sake of clarity … told me, in that clipped way squirrels speak, “Oh, he wasn’t our friend. Didn’t even know the guy.”
The other one — Mr. McFluff, let’s say — added helpfully, “Not one bit.”
I was genuinely surprised, since they seemed to be taking part in an impromptu wake of sorts. I told them as much.
“Nah,” Jackson Frolic said. “The two of us were just talking about how foolish you have to be to hang out in the middle of a street.”
“So foolish,” Mr. McFluff added.
“When you’re a squirrel, there are certain things you just know to avoid,” Jackson Frolic told me. “Cats are a given. Owls are a big nope, of course. But a close third …”
“Yeah, definitely a close third,” Mr. McFluff interrupted to say. Jackson Frolic didn’t seem to notice.
“… a close third are roads.”
I nodded.
“Because of cars,” I said.
The two living squirrels chittered in agreement.
“Of course because of cars,” Jackson Frolic said. “We may have brains the size of walnuts, but believe me, any squirrel with a lick of common sense …”
“Barely even that much,” Mr. McFluff piped in to add.
“… even a lick, knows that you don’t hang out in the middle of the road. It’s not like it’s a secret what happens when a car hits a squirrel.”
Jackson Frolic spun around a few times, frantically dug through his ear, then motioned to the corpse of the squished squirrel they didn’t know.
“Splat,” Jackson Frolic said, to which Mr. McFluff added, “Yeah, splat.”
I nodded.
“But aren’t you even a little bit sad?” I said. “I mean, he was a fellow squirrel.”
The two of them shook their tiny heads.
“Nope,” they said in unison.
“It’s hard to muster up sympathy for a guy … fellow squirrel or not … who didn’t have enough sense to get out of the middle of the road,” Jackson Frolic said.
I nodded again.
“Sure,” I said. “I mean, I get that. But aren’t you both standing in the middle of the road right now?”
The two squirrels gave me looks of either inquisitiveness or confusion — again, squirrels are hard to read — looked at each other, then scurried across the street into the neighbor’s yard. They both wiped their little furry brows with the backs of their tiny hands.
I walked back up the driveway and grabbed a pair of gloves from the storage room in the carport. Mr. McFluff and Jackson Frolic watched from the safety of our neighbor’s yard as I peeled the flattened body of their fellow squirrel, whoever he was, from the pavement and walked him, my arm outstretched, to the trash can.
I dropped him inside among the bursting bags of household trash and used kitty litter.
“Sorry, little guy,” I said, then let the lid fall.
